Accounts Payable Invoice Analyst

Production & Operations



Procurement & Supply Chain Management Group



Grade K: Responsible for supporting one or more PSCM teams with a full range of administrative activities, which may include processing requisitions, placing orders for goods and services, SAP data management, updating PSCM policies and procedures and assisting with general office support while maintaining confidentiality, as required. The K level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.



We are seeking a highly motivated AP Invoice Analyst who excels in a fast-paced, collaborative environment to join the Accounts Payable Team under the Procurement and Supply Chain Team. You will be responsible and held accountable for life cycle of the ticket and invoice.

Monitor the full accounts payable cycle from submission of ticket and invoice into OpenInvoice portal. Works closely with the business users on receipt of invoices to payment; including coaching on coding invoices, matching purchase orders, obtaining approval.

Prepares manual payment requests using PE tool.

Responsible for monthly balance sheet reconciliations for Trade Payables and GR/IR imbalances.

Ensure all accounts payable policies and procedures are adhered to in OpenInvoice and SAP

Manage vendor relations and build effective partnerships.

Partner with Corporate Controller to identify and implement process improvements.

Assist team with gathering support for all audits, including pulling documentation.

Investigates and resolves problems associated with processing of tickets, invoices, and purchase orders.

Receives, researches, and resolves a variety of routine internal and external inquiries concerning account status, including communicating the resolution of discrepancies to appropriate persons.

Assist in ad hoc projects as needed.

3-10 years of experience directly related to the duties and responsibilities specified.

Understanding of general accounting

Intermediate proficiency with a strong emphasis on Microsoft Excel.

Adherence to tight deadlines and quick turnaround for deliverables.

Ability to effectively present information and respond to questions from management, vendors, and associates.

Strong organizational skills and the ability to develop and maintain an organized structure.

Ability to work collaboratively in a dynamic environment where adaptability is imperative.

Accurate with a strong attention to detail.

Strong written and oral communication skills.

Previous experience using SAP S/4 Hana and OpenInvoice a plus

Oil and Gas sales and use tax experience for Texas and Louisiana a plus

Work Environment: This is a high growth, fast paced organization. The ability to be productive and successful in an intense work environment is critical. Willingness and ability to travel domestically on occasion is required, it is anticipated that this will be less than 1% of work time.

We offer a reward and wellbeing package to enable your work to fit with your life. These can include, but not limited to, access to health, vision and dental insurance, flexible working schedule, paid time off policy, discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and a generous 401K matching program. How much do we pay (Base)? $55,000 - $75,000

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a good faith and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.



Negligible travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agreements and negotiations, Analytical Thinking, Building sustainability, Business Acumen, Category spend profiling, Category Strategy, Commercial acumen, Communication, Cost modelling, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Market Analysis, Negotiation planning and preparation, Sourcing strategy, Stakeholder Management, Supplier Selection, Sustainability awareness and action, Value creation and management



