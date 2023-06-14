This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

The Accounts Payable Manager job exists to manage the operational delivery of Accounts Payable and Corporate Card Administrator services. Manage and supervise the Accounts Payable Team and Corporate Card Administrator to ensure accurate and timely recording and payment to suppliers, integrity and maintain a continuous improvement discipline for BPSA and Mozambique.

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Accounts Payable Manager job exists to manage the operational delivery of Accounts Payable and Corporate Card Administrator services. Manage and supervise the Accounts Payable Team and Corporate Card Administrator to ensure accurate and timely recording and payment to suppliers, integrity and maintain a continuous improvement discipline for BPSA and Mozambique.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Functional

Contribute to the development of day to day execution plans for the team. Develop operational metrics / process performance indicators for the team in alignment with execution plans and wider business objectives.

Lead and review operations to ensure the team’s accurate and timely delivery of services in accordance with service level agreements and relevant processes and policies including (where applicable):

Lead, monitor and review day-to-day operations in accordance with service level agreements, management goals and processes to ensure delivery meets customer expectations. Run and analyse performance and management information reports, plan and implement corrective action.

Manage myExpenses process on behalf of the business to ensure compliance with group policies and procedures and troubleshoot myexpense issues.

Monitor report on and maintain Accounts Payable Key Performance Indicators. Redesign key performance indicators, as and when required, to ensure they are fit for purpose.

Escalate master data activities to promote data consistency and integrity and to ensure the timely and accurate setup of data records in the relevant ERP system.

Provide relevant support and interface with internal partners and stakeholders as required to resolve escalations arriving from internal stakeholder queries.

Lead and / or support external / internal audits, identify and control risk and drive incident investigations.

Identify and assess key risks for each Accounts Payable process and ensure controls operate effectively to mitigate these risks. Report items that present risk to the business and take an active role in enforcement of compliance with internal controls and the P2P process.

Review and monitor payments as well as matching of invoices for payments for SAFVC, Marine, AIR BP, Lubricants and Mozambique suppliers

Review and monitor the validation of supplier invoices and corporate card payments

Monitor duplicate payments and ensure preventative controls are in place

Monitor and review the AP suspense accounts and ensure they are cleared on a monthly basis

Complete the monthly reconciliation of the Accounts Payable general ledger accounts and ensure that the account reconciliations comply with Balance Sheet Integrity standards and requirements i.e. reconciliation, validation and verification.

Ensure that all Accounts Payable general ledger account reconciliations are performed timeously; completed to meet close deadlines and related queries and reconciling items are investigated and resolved timeously.

Review and monitor creditor reconciliations on a monthly basis and ensure all reconciling items are investigated and resolved in a timely manner.

Review and investigate all suppliers with debit balances and ensure these are resolved in a timely manner.

Investigate and assist in the timely resolution of accounts payable queries/disputes by suppliers and staff in the Business

Manage and maintain relationships with the Business, staff in GBS and suppliers.

Manage escalations of late payments and interfaces with staff in the business to ensure that processes are clarified and understood by the business and that expectations are managed.

As SPA (Single Point of Accountability) for the Corporate Card process, ensure that the process is appropriately administered, that the corporate card process is communicated, that staff are trained on the process, that process controls are operating effectively and that Corporate Card queries by the Business are investigated and resolved in a timely manner

Define and maintain fit for purpose technical training for the organisation on the Accounts payable process

Administer and facilitate training necessary for AP teams

Provide technical support to the business on ISP-A; AP module and the e-Expenses system

Assist in ad hoc requests and projects that come up from time to time

Ensure that the AP team perform all checks that ensure business compliance to invoice and payment approval (DOA), SOX, BP and SARS requirements.

Provide support to auditors

Provide cover and assistance as required for all other roles in the Accounts Payable Department, including the e-Expenses Administrator

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Act as a subject expert for systems and processes; provide advice and information to staff and business partners across GBS.

Conduct control activities such as due diligence, ensuring compliance and monitoring internal control effectiveness.

Ensure timely resolution of escalated queries and systemic issues by proactively seeking to minimise or eliminate by addressing root causes.

Establish, document, manage and maintain accounts payable processes to ensure processes are fit for purpose and that supplier payments are made on time and according to exchange controls.

Identify and implement opportunities and projects to continuously improve, standardise and simplify accounts payable processes.

Ensure that are all accounts payable process maps, standard operating procedures and job aids are kept up to date and are used by the Team.

Proactively identify gaps in existing processes, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities incorporating best practices.

Proactively identify areas of process and quality improvement, develop plans and implement initiatives. Track progress and report as required. Support team in communicating changes to relevant stakeholders.

Run and analyse relevant reports, review the operational performance of the team on a regular basis to ensure performance as per agreed service levels, key management metrics and goals and plan corrective action accordingly. Support operational updates to GBS management where applicable.

Develop and maintain strong working relationships with key internal partners and external stakeholders at relevant levels.

Leadership & Supervisory

Lead and develop a team of Accounts Payable Assistants and Corporate Card Administrator.

Set goals and clarify expectations, provide regular feedback and conduct appraisals.

Coach team members to address process gaps, identify inefficiencies and help to embed a continuous improvement culture in the organisation.

Identify training opportunities focused on building capability of the team. Help team members think of possible career options and support them in developing associated career development plans.

Support Tower Leadership in developing a high performance culture promoting continuous learning and focusing on meeting / exceeding customer needs and expectations. Resource Management

Perform FTE sizing, plan and assign work to team members, monitor adherence to workforce schedules and highlight gaps.

Required Qualification, Experience and Competencies

Essential Education

Relevant tertiary qualification (certificate, diploma or degree to be matched against practical experience)

Essential Experience

At least 5 years relevant experience in accounting and/or accounts payable of which minimum 2 years is in managerial role

Accounts Payable automation.

Excellent leadership skills with the ability to energize and motivate a large team.

Excellent computer skills particularly in Excel, PowerPoint and Word

Excellent interpersonal skills, with the ability to communicate and interact with and influence diverse staff at different levels

Customer focused, service oriented and performance driven

Excellent oral, written and presentational communication skills

Self-starter with a proven track record on delivery

Ability to work well autonomously and within a team environment;

Highly organised and deadline driven

Strong ERP system acumen (preferably ISP and JDE)

Strong reconciliation; mathematical, analytic and administration skills;

Able to prioritise work and meet strict deadlines.

High level of accuracy and with attention to detail.

Strong planning skills with ability to work in rapidly changing environment and prioritise accordingly

Self-starter with a proven track record on delivery

Good presentation skills

Strong understanding of the Procure to Pay processes and the ability to design and implement process improvements



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

