We are a global energy business involved in every aspect of the energy system. We are working towards delivering light, heat and mobility to millions of people, every day. We are one of the very few companies equipped to solve some of the big complex challenges that matter for the future. We have a real contribution to make to the world's ambition of a low carbon future. Join us, and be part of what we can accomplish together. You can participate in our new ambition to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner, and to help the world get to net zero.
In Hungary, we operate bp’s Global Business Services organization which is an integrated part of bp. Our people want to play their part in solving the big complex challenges facing our world today and, guided by our bp values, are working to help meet the world’s need for more energy while lowering carbon emissions. In our offices in Budapest and Szeged, we work in customer service, finance, accounting, procurement, HR services and other enabling functions – providing solutions across all of bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment!
Would you like to discover how our diverse, hardworking people are leading the way in making energy cleaner and better – and how you can play your part in our world-class team?
Accounts Payable Senior Analyst
Process and verify invoices, ensuring accuracy and compliance with BP policies.
Manage and maintain accounts payable records and documentation
Manage invoice workflows efficiently to ensure pay on time statistics are maintained in line with company expectations.
Reconcile vendor statements and resolve discrepancies in a timely manner.
Assist in month-end closing activities
Collaborate with internal departments and external vendors to address and resolve invoicing & payment issues.
Monitor, prepare and analyze accounts payable aging reports to ensure timely payments.
Support the implementation and improvement of accounts payable processes and systems.
Initiate vendor call-back to validate banking information.
Address parked and blocked invoices.
University degree or equivalent professional certification experience
Minimum of 3-6 years of practical experience in accounts payable/receivable or a similar finance role.
Fluency in English
Working experience with SAP S/4 Hana is an advantage
Good track record in a procurement and/ or commercially focussed role
Proven ability to multitask and deliver against tight deadlines.
Excellent stakeholder management and influencing ability.
Innovation and change management competencies.
No travel is expected with this role
This role is eligible for relocation within country
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.