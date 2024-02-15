Accounts Receivable Analyst (Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



The Accounts Receivable Analyst job exists to execute Accounts Receivable processes, ensure timely and accurate recording of account receivables into ledgers, customer account administration, and for the collection of dues and past due’s, ensuring that BP’s credit risk exposure is minimised.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Receivable (AR) Analysis, Agility core practices, Business process control, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Credit Control, Credit Management, Credit Risks, Data Analysis, Digital Automation, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Risk Management



