Accounts Receivable Analyst (Contract)

  • Location South Africa - Cape Town
  • Travel required No travel is expected with this role
  • Job category Finance Group
  • Relocation available This role is not eligible for relocation
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code RQ075268
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

Entity:

Finance


Job Family Group:

Finance Group


Job Description:

The Accounts Receivable Analyst job exists to execute Accounts Receivable processes, ensure timely and accurate recording of account receivables into ledgers, customer account administration, and for the collection of dues and past due’s, ensuring that BP’s credit risk exposure is minimised.


Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working


Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Accounts Receivable (AR), Accounts Receivable (AR) Analysis, Agility core practices, Business process control, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Credit Control, Credit Management, Credit Risks, Data Analysis, Digital Automation, Financial accounting and reporting, Internal control and compliance, Risk Management


Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company.  We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.).  If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy.  This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.

