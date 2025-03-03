Accounts Receivable Analyst (Fixed Term Contract)

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

We are hiring an Accounts Receivable Analyst (Fixed Term) in Cape Town South Africa!

The job exists to execute Accounts Receivable processes, ensure timely and accurate recording of account receivables into ledgers, customer account administration, and for the collection of dues and past due’s, ensuring that BP’s credit risk exposure is minimised.

Key Accountability

Functional

Implement day-to-day accounts receivable and credit operations to ensure delivery meets customer expectations and cash collection performance targets.

Perform daily collections duties on due and past due invoices, receipting and allocation of payments received on BP bank account, credits, adjustments, deductions and payment discrepancies, returned funds for all assigned accounts. Ensuring adherence to policies and procedures Ensure that the collections are up to date current credit terms are met.Monitor overdue customers and make contact where required to help resolve overdue status.

Lead order blocks, review / resolve all credit-held orders or customer restrictions and inform customer service and / or sales as appropriate

Process returned funds, deductions, other differences and transactions for exception cases, escalate as the need arises.

Service Management & Continuous Improvement

Provide inputs to existing appraisal, monitoring and reporting procedures and monthly process performance indicators for the team to support standardization efforts.

Highlight process gaps and inefficiencies; proactively seek solutions to increase efficiency and / or level of service provided.

Provide analysis and feedback regarding impact of new policies, new work, improvements, etc. Identify gaps in current processes and assist in (at times leading) implementation of such changes.

Provide inputs to the mapping and maintenance of end to end Business processes, maintenance of Standard

Ensure continuous improvement in operational processes, process simplification and compliance through utilisation of the key metrics and taking / recommending remediation action as required.

Educational background and Experience

Credit management qualification preferred

Proven experience in Accounts Receivable and taking care of customers.

Proven track record of effective team work

Effective communication and negotiation skills

Strong /credit management reconciliation skills

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and many others benefits! We operate a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Conflict Management, Creativity and Innovation, Customer centric thinking, Customer enquiries, Customer experience, Customer value proposition, Digital fluency, Resilience, Sustainability awareness and action, Understanding Emotions, Workload Prioritization



Legal Disclaimer:

