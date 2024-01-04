Accounts Receivable & Credit Analyst

Entity:Finance
Finance Group
Job Family Group:
The Accounts Receivable and Credit Analyst is responsible for the collection of trade customer balances, dispute management, account reconciliations and credit assessment of the accounts on his portfolio. In addition, acts as the primary link on Risk Management related issues between external customers and internal personnel including: embedded Finance Managers, Sales Managers, Customer Service, other Finance areas and other key stakeholders – interacting with these parties on a regular basis. The AR&C Analyst is regarded as an expert in providing solutions to obstacles typically encountered in the overall order-to-cash process.
Job Summary:
Job Description:
EXPERIENCE - EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:
- Bachelor’s degree required; Degree in Accounting
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a commercial AR Collections environment or related role
- Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (especially Excel)
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Demonstrated ability to prioritize short term demands
- Ability to handle self in a professional manner and across all levels of the organization
- Fluent in English
- Demonstrated proficiency with SAP, or other related A/R Management Systems - Desirable
WHY JOIN US
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
No travel is expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.