Accounts Receivable & Credit Analyst

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

The Accounts Receivable and Credit Analyst is responsible for the collection of trade customer balances, dispute management, account reconciliations and credit assessment of the accounts on his portfolio. In addition, acts as the primary link on Risk Management related issues between external customers and internal personnel including: embedded Finance Managers, Sales Managers, Customer Service, other Finance areas and other key stakeholders – interacting with these parties on a regular basis. The AR&C Analyst is regarded as an expert in providing solutions to obstacles typically encountered in the overall order-to-cash process.- Proactively perform collection activities on due and past due invoices, and manage any dealer claims or reconciliations for assigned portfolio of accounts.- Assess the credit risk on the accounts and be able to release orders on hold- Coordinate cash applications and work with outside service providers to reconcile cash application issues.- Monitor customer accounts and escalate financial concerns (i.e. late payments, pre-payment terms and reconciliations)- Work collaboratively with Finance, Operations, and Global Business Services teams to ensure that all invoicing issues are resolved in a timely manner.- Prepare timely and accurate MI (i.e. weekly/month end Accounts Receivable reports).- Establish ongoing working relationships with customers, Sales and other functionally related teams.- Ensure Balance Sheet Integrity, adherence to the Group Reporting Manual and high level of customer satisfaction by working with customers and relevant cross-functional business teams. Participate in projects and incident investigations as assigned.This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.



Job Description:

EXPERIENCE - EDUCATION REQUIREMENTS:

- Bachelor’s degree required; Degree in Accounting

- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in a commercial AR Collections environment or related role

- Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (especially Excel)

- Strong communication and interpersonal skills

- Demonstrated ability to prioritize short term demands

- Ability to handle self in a professional manner and across all levels of the organization

- Fluent in English

- Demonstrated proficiency with SAP, or other related A/R Management Systems - Desirable



WHY JOIN US

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Accounting processes and financial systems, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial accounting and reporting, Influencing {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.