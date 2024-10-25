Accounts Receivable & Credit Analyst

This role is not eligible for relocation

Finance



Finance Group



We aim to be a very different kind of energy company by 2030 as we scale up investment in low-carbon, focus our oil and gas production and make headway on reducing emissions. Our new strategy kickstarts a decade of delivery towards our #bpNetZero ambition.

In Mexico, we operate bp’s Global Business Services (GBS)organization an integrated part of bp. Driven by the bp values and comprising capabilities in data, procurement, finance and customer service, the GBS centre will drive cutting-edge digital solutions and agile ways of working providing solutions across all bp. Join our team, and develop your career in an encouraging, forward-thinking environment.

The Accounts Receivable and Credit (AR&C) Analyst is responsible for the collection of trade customer balances, dispute management, account reconciliations and credit assessment of the accounts on his portfolio. In addition, acts as the primary link on Risk Management related issues between external customers and internal personnel including embedded Finance Managers, Sales Managers, Customer Service, other Finance areas and other key stakeholders –interacting with these parties on a regular basis. The AR&C Analyst is regarded as an expert in providing solutions to obstacles typically encountered in the overall order-to-cash process.

Key accountabilities

Proactively perform collection activities on due and past due invoices, and handle any dealer claims or reconciliations for assigned portfolio of accounts

Assess the credit risk on the accounts and be able to release orders on hold

Coordinate cash applications and work with outside service providers to reconcile cash application issues

Monitor customer accounts and escalate financial concerns (i.e.late payments, pre-payment terms and reconciliations)

Work collaboratively with Finance, Operations, and GBS teams to ensure that all invoicing issues are resolved in a timely manner

Prepare timely and accurate MI (i.e.weekly/month end Accounts Receivable reports).

Establish ongoing working relationships with customers, Sales and other functionally related teams

Ensure Balance Sheet Integrity, adherence to the Group Reporting Manual and high level of customer satisfaction by working with customers and relevant cross-functional business teams. Participate in projects and incident investigations as assigned

Give follow up to bonds, claim, disputes

Essential criteria

Bachelor’s degree required; Degree in Accounting, Finance or related fields

2 to 5 years of experience in a commercial accounts receivable/collections environment or related role

Intermediate to advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office applications (especially Excel)

Fluent in English and Portuguese is a plus

Demonstrated proficiency with SAP

Additional Criteria

Salesforce experience

Positive relationship management, with the ability to build and maintain relationships with diverse customers and stakeholders

High standard of analytical skills, including organization and prioritizing short term demands

Excellent professional communication and interpersonal skills, across multiple teams, locations and cultures

Able to rapidly learn, assess and anticipate priorities and requirements, and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value

This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule, three times a week from the office.

At bp, we provide phenomenal environment & benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life & health insurance, medical care package, meal vouchers, annual cash bonus, pension plan and many others benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, colour, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



