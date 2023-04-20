We are now seeking an Accounts Receivable Officer to join our Global Business Services team.
About the Role:
• Provide key account level service and AR analysis and collections to Premium Fuels and Lubricants customers. This includes account queries, portfolio management and receivables.
• Develop informed and engaged customer relationships to maximise the customer experience from Order to Cash.
• Lead key and complex customer and business engagements to ensure BP’s debtor position is proactively managed in line with the BP Credit Policy.
• Outbound direct telephone communication with customer to facilitate account payments and query resolutions.
• Provide an escalation point for regional AR teams in Pune and ANZ for complex issue resolutions.
• Support the Senior AR/Cash Analyst in the day-to-day operational activities of the team – including key continuous improvement initiatives, peer, debt and operational reviews.
About You:
• Minimum 4 years’ experience in a key relationship-based AR role.
• Excellent communication, interpersonal, influencing and negotiation skills.
• Excellent numerical, organizational and time management skills.
• Demonstrated experience in developing and maintaining effective relationships with key internal and external parties.
• Demonstrated experience developing a network of contacts to assist in achieving overall business objectives.
• Strong computer literacy
The Benefits:
bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.
• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts
• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements
• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture
• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation
• Career development and mentoring programs
• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach