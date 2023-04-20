Job summary

We are now seeking an Accounts Receivable Officer to join our Global Business Services team.



About the Role:

• Provide key account level service and AR analysis and collections to Premium Fuels and Lubricants customers. This includes account queries, portfolio management and receivables.

• Develop informed and engaged customer relationships to maximise the customer experience from Order to Cash.

• Lead key and complex customer and business engagements to ensure BP’s debtor position is proactively managed in line with the BP Credit Policy.

• Outbound direct telephone communication with customer to facilitate account payments and query resolutions.

• Provide an escalation point for regional AR teams in Pune and ANZ for complex issue resolutions.

• Support the Senior AR/Cash Analyst in the day-to-day operational activities of the team – including key continuous improvement initiatives, peer, debt and operational reviews.



About You:

• Minimum 4 years’ experience in a key relationship-based AR role.

• Excellent communication, interpersonal, influencing and negotiation skills.

• Excellent numerical, organizational and time management skills.

• Demonstrated experience in developing and maintaining effective relationships with key internal and external parties.

• Demonstrated experience developing a network of contacts to assist in achieving overall business objectives.

• Strong computer literacy



The Benefits:

bp offers a vibrant, collaborative work culture and a company that closely follows its values of ‘Who we are’. We are dedicated to developing your career and reward our people with a competitive package coupled with benefits that reflect these values.

• Generous salary package including annual bonus program, super & fuel discounts

• Excellent work-life balance & flexible working arrangements

• Collaborative environment that celebrates achievements, diversity and culture

• Ongoing career opportunities in a global organisation

• Career development and mentoring programs

• Collaborative team with a safety-first approach

