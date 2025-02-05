Accounts Receivable Senior Executive (China & HK Market)

Job summary

Entity:

Finance



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Description:

The Account Receivable Senior Executive is accountable for timely and accurate recording of cash receipts, direct debit run and match invoices into the AR ledgers. The main responsibility is to post cash to outstanding invoices and undertake the reconciliation of a variety of currency account reconciliations, added to several specific accounting tasks from simple to medium transactions.

This role requires you to possess fluency in Mandarin and align with China’s working days and hours.



Key Responsibilities

Perform the day-to-day processing of cheques AR transactions to ensure that cash receipts are recorded in the AR ledger on an effective, up-to-date and accurate manner.

Responsible for researching and resolving problems within designated guidelines by speaking directly with customers on the phone, emails or researching through multiple database resources as necessary.

Review the weekly and monthly bank reconciliation to ensure no unidentified deposit and keeping tracks and reconciles daily/monthly AR balance.

Issue debit notes and credit notes in adherence with the policy.

Review and process refund transactions in adherence with the policy.

Maintaining the action to track and resolve outstanding A/R, Collections activities / issues which needs immediate attention in coordination with different stakeholders.

Lead the A/R sub ledger close and support preparation of documents / adjustments for monthly, quarterly and year-end close.

Drive follow-up, share and provide resolution within the team and stakeholders.

Provide support to the whole AR / Collections team to ensure delivery of the team’s agreed targets.

To track core performance metrics and develop recommendations and actions to drive performance improvements.

Take lead in Continuous Improvement (CI) projects and Power BI by implementing best practices and look for opportunities in current processes by means of automation and transformation.

Maintaining a good working relationship with the data sources across the organization both internally and externally to the GBS.

Perform quarterly BSA and ensure all supporting documents are as per BSA DTP.

Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements by ensuring that all Primary controls are in place.

Ensuring all DTPs are up to date, meet required quality standards and are accurate.

Assisting in any other ad-hoc tasks to support the wider team with an aim to achieve organization objectives.

Essential Education, Experience And Job Requirements

Bachelor’s Degree in Business, Finance, Accounting or related field.

Minimum of 3-4 years of experience in general and / or financial accounting, accounts receivable operations.

Fluent in Mandarin (spoken, written and reading).

Experience dealing/working with sales and external customers.

Good Analytical and numerical skills with sound financial awareness.

Relevant systems knowledge – JDE and SAP.

Customer service etiquette.

Why join us?



At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!



We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting for financial instruments, Accounting policy, Agility core practices, Agility tools, Analytical Thinking, Analytics, Business process control, Business process improvement, Commercial Acumen, Commercial assurance for external reporting, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Credit Management, Curiosity, Customer centric thinking, Data Analysis, Data visualization and interpretation, Decision Making, Digital Automation, Digital fluency, Financial Reporting, Influencing, Internal control and compliance, Long Term Planning {+ 4 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.