At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!
This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.
The Accounts Receivable & Credit Team Lead will effectively lead, mentor, and develop the team towards delivering and maintaining a high level of service to Fuels Mexico customers. Should ensure people, processes, and service delivery management in the Fuels Mexico Retail Accounts team is meeting the service level agreements (SLAs). Must ensure accurate customer relationship management, order origination, supply chain coordination, export documentation (when needed) & compliance, billing origination & dispute management.
In more detail, some of your key responsibilities will be to: