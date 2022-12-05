Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We provide heat, light and mobility to customers worldwide. We’re fundamentally transforming what we do with operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero and improve people’s lives!



This position will be located in our offices in Santa Fe, Mexico City. We are currently working under a hybrid schedule.



The Accounts Receivable & Credit Team Lead will effectively lead, mentor, and develop the team towards delivering and maintaining a high level of service to Fuels Mexico customers. Should ensure people, processes, and service delivery management in the Fuels Mexico Retail Accounts team is meeting the service level agreements (SLAs). Must ensure accurate customer relationship management, order origination, supply chain coordination, export documentation (when needed) & compliance, billing origination & dispute management.

In more detail, some of your key responsibilities will be to:

Supervise, monitor, and review day-to-day operations in accordance with SLAs and management goals to ensure delivery meets or exceeds customer expectations.

Run and analyze performance reports, identify root causes to sustain performance while planning and implementing corrective action where needed to provide an outstanding customer experience.

Provide people leadership delivering business context, participating in the development of annual goal setting and continuous improvement, supporting personal development planning, and ensuring employee capability growth.

Develop and promote a culture of customer care, low effort service delivery, and process improvement, ensuring the best level of customer data integrity.

Drive performance delivery to meet or exceed GBS scorecard process performance indicators and Key Performance Indicators.

Build and maintain business partner and cross functional relationship contacts, sharing the best practices and learnings across the team.

Implement and ensure appropriate operational controls, administration, and reporting is undertaken. Ensure compliance to all statutory and audit requirements.

Proactively identify gaps in existing processes, propose and implement continuous improvement opportunities incorporating best practices.

Lead and supervise the EAM modelling for the team, including all relevant ARIS model and level for desktop documentation.

Minimum 3 years of experience leading and mentoring a team within a shared services environment.

Knowledge and understanding of managing high end market customer base.

Heightened stakeholder management capability, able to influence outcomes effectively.

Strong controlling, numeracy & analytical skills.

Demonstrated experience in an accounts receivable, and/or credit collection environment.

High level of spoken and written English.

4+ years of coaching and/or leading others.

5+ years Business Service Centre or Outsource Provider experience with demonstrated ability in Service Level Agreement environment preferred.

Bachelor’s degree or diploma in administration, accounting, finance or business-related area or equivalent experience.#LI-hybrid