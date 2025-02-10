Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



The Acquisition and Partnership Lead is responsible for all strategic partnerships focused on the exponential growth of our dedication consumer base. Primarily responsible will support bp’s strategic partnerships including our grocery, financial institution programs and 3rd party fuel discount partners to drive volume and c-store growth while setting the short and long-term strategy for acquisitions thru large national partnerships.

This role will work with the Marketing, Technology, Procurement and Legal teams to identity and implement new opportunities for bp to differentiate to win & retain high value customers. This position will require a self-starter, strong influencer, and strong negotiation skills to identify partners,

The ideal candidate should become comfortable with the digital world but is also consumer focused and understands how to deliver the right offer and a compelling consumer loyalty proposition.

Develop and determine a loyalty membership strategy to deliver acquisition, active participation and share of wallet from member segments.

Negotiate terms with 3rd party partners passionate about driving acquisitions and future revenue streams including loyalty value prop conversion to earnify.

Serve as delivery lead to implement features, working with Marketing, Technology, Legal, and Operation teams to develop end-to-end experience, positioning, pricing, technology deployment, support, and communication plans.

Assess the program and optimize the consumer experience across multiple channels/devices to deliver best in class value to consumers, customers and bp.

Lead the membership key performance indicators and resolve how to bring commercial value for bp.

Support the management of performance for key partnerships, by analyzing program performance reports to develop and report out important insights

Work with partners to complete consumer acquisition and engagement strategies to drive higher active membership and commercial in year commitments.

Crucial to the Role

Ability to generate and apply insights to develop a consumer proposition

Negotiation experience

Experience leading consumer journey mapping processes

Product Management Experience, preferably connecting into the digital world

Relationship management, interfacing and working regularly with 3rd party partners

Ability to lead and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Experience working with Agile/Scrum Methodology

Be a self-starter who can identify improvements, make critical decisions and work with subject matter authorities throughout the business to implement

Ability to interpret between business and technology requirements to enable effective communication between all associated partners

Financial competence, financial modelling & P&L leadership skills

Exposure to marketing and an understanding of the importance of end consumer/user when designing systems or processes

Deep understanding and passion around the digital marketplace

Excellent problem solving and analytical skills

BA Required, MBA or equivalent experience Preferred

Minimum 7 years of relevant business experience

Experience launching new consumer products or features, preferably in a digital environment

Experience collecting and using insights to resolve strategic direction

Ability to lead and influence across cross functional teams and at multiple levels

Ability to lead and prioritize multiple projects in a fast-paced environment

Travel (15%)

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

How much do we pay (Base)? 101,000.00 - 187,000.00 USD Annual

*Note that the pay range listed for this position is a genuinely expected and reasonable estimate of the range of possible base compensation at the time of posting.

This position is eligible for US Benefits - Core. This position offers paid vacation depending on your years of relevant industry experience and will range from 120-240 hours of vacation per year for full time employees (60-240 hours of vacation per year for part time employees). You will also be eligible for 9 paid holidays per year and 2 personal choice holidays. You may learn more about how we calculate paid vacation and view our generous vacation and holiday schedules at Core U.S. Benefits. [INSERT LINK TO APPLICABLE BENEFITS]. Bp has a parental leave policy as well, which offers up to 8 weeks’ paid leave for the birth or adoption of a child. Learn more by visiting Core U.S. Benefits.

We offer a reward package to enable your work to fit with your life. These offerings include a discretionary annual bonus program, long-term incentive program, and generous retirement benefits that include a 401K matching program. These benefits include a pension for eligible employees. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.

As part of bp’s wellbeing package, bp offers access to health, vision, and dental insurance, as well as life and Short-Term Disability and Long-Term Disability. You may learn more about our generous benefits at Core U.S. Benefits.



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



