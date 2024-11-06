Activation Manager - IWS - CIP

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

China automotive market is undergoing significant transformation, that presents both opportunities and challenges, a strong sales and marketing team is required to quickly adapt the fasting changing dynamics and capture the commercial values

Take lead to develop customer insights and design OEM/ FWS marketing offers / programs and implement to deliver business growth.

Build up team capability for FWS activation team to meet business requirement

Key Accountabilities:

Support overall FWS China strategy development

Work with GAM / KAM team to understand insights of customers and market trend, know competitors movement and dynamics

Engage with the counterparts in customers side and jointly develop the marketing program where applicable

Design integrated offer and implement activation programs with clear KPIs related to commercial values delivery

Integrate with Brand team to deploy brand assets and campaign for OEM co-marketing programs

Able to assess the activation effectiveness and efficiency in conjunction with pricing and trade promotion scheme, propose to iterate and improve the outcomes with KAMs

Drive digital transformation and design social media programs to support PCO growth

Improve effectiveness of ASP spending in FWS channel

Support PCO activation lead on other transformational tasks, develop and produce tools and contents for digital Offer and Micro-marketing IMC plan.

Develop and coach team members to improve team capability

Requirements:

Education

University degree in Marketing or related field

MBA or equivalent post graduate degree desirable

Experience

10 years or above working experience with:

Significant business experience in Marketing Activation with a strong track record of delivery spanning operational and strategic roles. Sales experience would be a plus.

Experience in Auto and related industry

Experience on B2B product offer, innovation and country launches with local insights.

Experience managing and developing IMC marketing programs

Sharp strategic thinking, strong drive for commercial value delivery

Innovative thinking

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, able to engage senior level stakeholders

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Strong networking skills, both inside and outside the business

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Strong change management skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.