Activation Manager - IWS

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

Lead the IWS activation team to design and implement innovative marketing offer / programs to deliver IWS business growth.

Key Accountabilities:

Support overall IWS China strategy development

Design comprehensive offer and implement activation programs

Drive digital transformation and design social media programs to support IWS programs

Work with sales team on new RTM method and tailor offer to support execution

Improve effectiveness of ASP spending in IWS channel

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

MBA or equivalent experience desirable

Experience

10 years or above working experience with:

Significant business experience in Marketing Activation with a strong track record of delivery spanning operational and strategic roles. Sales experience would be a plus.

Experience on product offer, innovation and country launches with local insights.

Sharp strategic thinking

Innovative thinking

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Strong networking skills, both inside and outside the business

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Strong change management skills

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 50% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Customer centric thinking, Customer Segmentation, Customer value proposition, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Generating customer insights, Loyalty Management, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.