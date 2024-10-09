Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Customers & Products



Job Family Group:

Marketing Group



Job Description:

Job Purpose

The Activation Specialist will support ARAL & bp brands total growth with focus on channel activation.

Work closely with sales & distributor team to ensure smooth landing of part assigned Offer development and implementation program.

Key Accountabilities:

Support / Drive channel part of Offer development and implementation, develop trade/workshop/mechanics offer development and implementation. Make sure the program effectiveness against agreed critical metrics and adapt plans accordingly.

Co-work with sales and distributor to work out City Expansion & Go Deep Plan and support model with clear mechanism and critical metrics, meanwhile closely supervise performance and continually optimize the support model.

Lead and implement activation based annual POSM and seminar plan, including new workshop / seminar / other offline activity POSM, customer seminar content & process development.

Understand channel customer insight & channel strategy, developing and landing social & digital platform & digital activity to support real execution on market.

Work with agencies to develop and produce tools and contents for both channel activation offer and Micro-marketing with the support from global offer development team.

Requirements:

Education

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

Experience

At least 3- 5 years of trade marketing/channel management experience/ social or digital marketing with FMCG, or auto related industries.

Experience with generating customers insights and working to translate them into offer and programs

Experience handling trade and customers marketing campaigns

Analytical and with aim to succeed

Great teammate & good communication skill

Why join us?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life! These benefits can include flexible working options, paid parental leave policy among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



Travel Requirement

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Advocacy, Brand Management, Commercial Acumen, Customer Segmentation, Generating customer insights, Listening, Offer and product knowledge, Offer Development, Sector, market, customer and competitor understanding, Translating strategy into plans



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with an accessibility need may request an adjustment/accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an adjustment/accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us.



If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.