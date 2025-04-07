Activation Specialist

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Customers & Products



Marketing Group



Job Purpose

Support activation lead to drive PCO channel activation, and make sure the program efficiency against agreed critical metrics and adapt plans accordingly.

Understand customer insight & CIP strategy; develop and land marketing activity to support PCO across the PCO channels business.

Support overall channel strategy development

Design integrated offer and implement activation programs with sales team.

Leverage digital toolkits to upgrade offer and activation program to gain share in OEM through BO & premiumization.

Leverage brand asset and big campaign to strengthen the partnership with key customers

Improve effectiveness of ASP spending in related channel

University degree or equivalent experience in Marketing or related field

MBA or equivalent experience, post graduate degree desirable

Over 10 years of working experience with:

Significant business experience in Marketing Activation with a strong track record of delivery spanning operational and strategic roles. Sales experience would be a plus.

Experience on B2B aftersales business.

Sharp strategic thinking

Innovative thinking

Strong interpersonal and communication skills

Experience of working in a matrix organization with complex interfaces

Strong networking skills, both inside and outside the business

A focus on diversity and inclusiveness in approach to team, as well as in overall behaviour and actions

Strong change management skills

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



