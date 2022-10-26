Activation &Biz Implementation Specialist

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.
Suand delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation & implementation targets such as workshop expansion, key marketing agenda in FWS channel etc.
Job Purpose
The role is accountable for supporting and delivery of shared business objectives in the given portfolio, including Volume and GM performance targets, as well as other activation & implementation targets such as workshop expansion, key marketing agenda in FWS channel etc.
Coordinate cross function activities and issues and implement assigned projects or tasks.
Key Accountabilities:
Provide offers and support to KAMs in workshop development & management:
Cooperate with Key Account sales team to define a local area business plan including target workshops, coverage, sales target, activities etc.
Support to provide effective guidance on workshop development to KAMs based on local insight and biz needs
Prepare specific workshop value selling offer and sell to the target customer.
Support to implement activities aligned to customer needs and company strategy
Support on regular meetings to track KPIs with internal and external stakeholders
Work with KAMs to build a focused sales promotion plan in a systematic approach
Liaise with sales force and marketing team to ensure the implementation of marketing activities including seminars/conference, events, customer/consumer campaigns.
Support KAMs to ensure the execution effectiveness of customer facing activities in the FWS channel
Requirements:
Bachelor’s degree, with major of sales & marketing related is preferred.
More than 3 years sales & marketing experience. Senior Key Account Sales Channels management experience which should be related to automotive OEM industry is preferred; The experience in car dealer is a strong plus.
Working experience in Lubes industry is preferred
Proficiency in working level English.
Fair knowledge in Finance, Supply Chain, marketing.
Maturity with significant business and social insight – understand the business context as well as the industry trend particularly for the assigned Key Account;
In depth understanding of the Key Account business and aftermarket;
Strong influencing and communication skills – able to communicate views effectively throughout the organization and external partners
Good relationship builder particularly with the key personals across not only Key accounts, but also the industry related