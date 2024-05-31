Job summary

Entity:

Gas & Low Carbon Energy



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

Join our Team in Kuwait and advance your career as Administration Officer!

We are a global team at bp, please, help us with submitting an English CV.

We encourage Kuwaiti citizens to apply.

The Middle East & North Africa Region has operations, activities and/or representative offices in seven countries: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, and Iraq. In 2016, bp and the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a 10-year Enhanced Technical Service Agreement (ETSA) for the giant Burgan field in South & East Kuwait (S&EK).

The Greater Burgan Field, the largest sandstone oil field in the world, was discovered in 1938. Producing and sustaining this production is of critical importance to KOC and the country of Kuwait. The ETSA supports the KOC team in meeting the challenge of optimizing and sustaining S&EK’s production.

We are looking for an Administration officer to join our multicultural and diverse team to oversee and manage the day-to-day administrative operations of the organization and special projects related to administrative and general service functions. This role will report to the bp ETSA Contract Manager and will work closely across ETSA workstreams (Production & Operations, Reservoir & Development Planning, Wells and Project Management & Technology), as well as coordinating all the KOC S&EK Groups.

You will possess strong coaching and influencing skills and will be a confident communicator, driving solutions and projects, understanding and responding to business needs and applying best practices and past experiences.

In this role You will:

Relationship Management: Build and maintain good relationships with several key internal and external contacts.

Correspondence: Written and verbal correspondence that is courteous, helpful, and timely

Administration: Prioritisation of activities to action/refer as appropriate

Assist with communications (announcements, team comms etc.)

General: Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests

Coordinate with various departments to ensure smooth workflow and efficient processes.

Implement best practices and standard operating procedures for administrative tasks.

Lead efforts to maintain and improve office facilities, ensuring a safe, comfortable, and functional environment.

Ensure high-quality services are provided to all bp employees.

Collaborate with bp support service team, vendors and service providers.

Monitor and manage office supplies, equipment, and inventory.

Assist in budget planning and allocation for administrative and general service functions.

Monitor expenses, review financial reports, and identify cost-saving opportunities.

Play a key role in orienting new employees to the department. Coordinate ID, email, and PIN set up. Serve as point of contact for a new office set up, computer, software, and supplies ordering, key distribution, swipe card access, and/or visitor passes as needed; organize and implement administrative tracking systems and procedures to perform vital duties.

Assist with the administrative aspects of departing employees, including coordination of the closedown of space in preparation for transition.

What You will need to be successful:

Proficiency in English & Arabic language.

Relevant University degree.

Min. 3 years of experience in a similar, administrative role

Wide range of top-class skills, including organization, prioritizing, forward planning, and administration

A positive, and enthusiastic personality with the ability to develop relationships at all levels (including Executive)

Proficient in MS-Office (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

User knowledge of the following applications: Outlook, Teams, OneNote

Align with bp’s Code of Conduct and model bp’s who we are beliefs

Strong background and proven full range of administration skills

Ability to anticipate where support needs to be added, depended on schedules and demands

Ability to judge and maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion on critical issues

Highly adaptable, with strong interpersonal skills and able to deal with ambiguity and changing priorities.

Confident in both written and spoken communication; experienced presenting to large audiences.

Exposure to working in international companies is a plus

Experience working with operations teams is an advantage

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life including bonus plan, travel allowance, insurances, Education Assistance and many others!



Travel Requirement

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Group Problem Solving, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Microsoft Office, Office Administration, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.