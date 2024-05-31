Entity:Gas & Low Carbon Energy
The Middle East & North Africa Region has operations, activities and/or representative offices in seven countries: The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman, Kuwait, Egypt, Libya, Algeria, and Iraq. In 2016, bp and the Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) signed a 10-year Enhanced Technical Service Agreement (ETSA) for the giant Burgan field in South & East Kuwait (S&EK).
The Greater Burgan Field, the largest sandstone oil field in the world, was discovered in 1938. Producing and sustaining this production is of critical importance to KOC and the country of Kuwait. The ETSA supports the KOC team in meeting the challenge of optimizing and sustaining S&EK’s production.
We are looking for an Administration officer to join our multicultural and diverse team to oversee and manage the day-to-day administrative operations of the organization and special projects related to administrative and general service functions. This role will report to the bp ETSA Contract Manager and will work closely across ETSA workstreams (Production & Operations, Reservoir & Development Planning, Wells and Project Management & Technology), as well as coordinating all the KOC S&EK Groups.
You will possess strong coaching and influencing skills and will be a confident communicator, driving solutions and projects, understanding and responding to business needs and applying best practices and past experiences.
