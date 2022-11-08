Site traffic information and cookies

Administrative Assistant

  • Location United States - Pennsylvania - Philadelphia, United States - Pennsylvania - Warminster
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 141065BR
  • Experience level Entry
Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Administrative Assistant is an in office role that reports the Plant Manager and provides support to various plant leaders. There is a mix of responsibilities that this role performs such as maintaining office and break room supplies, working with highly confidential employee data, running reports, inputting data, and even working with Accounts Payable/Receivable. The ideal candidate will be able to do a variety of different kind of administrative tasks while working in a dynamic environment with changing pace and needs.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Support management staff as needed with clerical, planning, ordering, research, etc.
  • Manage plant payroll, vacation/absence planning and over time tracking
  • Non Product Related accounting including: vendor creation, entering requisitions, receiving goods, processing documents, checking requests, misc. Accounts Payable or Accounts Receivable support when needed
  • Provide office, IT and HR support to plant personnel as needed
  • Assist in maintaining and managing the Kronos timekeeping system
  • Maintain personnel records and plant files
  • Provide reception and security services for plant visitors
  • Maintain site administration documents including: emergency contact list, phone & office directory, organizational chart, training forms, evacuation list, vacation calendar, contractor safety orientation data
  • Manage Non Product Related inventory and supplier accounts such as food service (Thomas Miller, break room supply, Eagles Peak, etc.) and copier supply for offices, and laboratory
  • Manage Concur (credit card, and expenditures) statements for leadership team
  • Assist in planning staff wellness events
  • Maintain media rotation
  • Maintain TV media updates
  • Support new hire and terminated employee process - uniform recovery or orders, addition and removal from all site admin documents, create or disable security badges, set up for trainings
  • Reconcile procurement, travel and entertainment accounts regularly
  • Regularly monitor and report on safety observation conversations and quality observation conversation assuring goals are met
  • Support site management of change processes as requested by engineering
  • Track important goals
  • Ensure payment of Non Product Related bills, including rent, are paid on time
Crucial Education

Associates Degree preferred (but not required) or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience/Job requirements
  • Ability to work fulltime at the reception desk every day
  • Maintain a high degree of confidentiality
  • Organization - Prioritizing daily, weekly, semi-monthly, monthly tasks etc.
  • Exposure to payroll, accounts payable/receivable, and other financial transactions/skills
  • Skills in partnering with different plant leaders
  • Develop a problem solving mentality
  • Ability to balance various priorities
Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

