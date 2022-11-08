Job summary

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.



We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis



The Administrative Assistant is an in office role that reports the Plant Manager and provides support to various plant leaders. There is a mix of responsibilities that this role performs such as maintaining office and break room supplies, working with highly confidential employee data, running reports, inputting data, and even working with Accounts Payable/Receivable. The ideal candidate will be able to do a variety of different kind of administrative tasks while working in a dynamic environment with changing pace and needs.



Key Responsibilities:

Support management staff as needed with clerical, planning, ordering, research, etc.

Manage plant payroll, vacation/absence planning and over time tracking

Non Product Related accounting including: vendor creation, entering requisitions, receiving goods, processing documents, checking requests, misc. Accounts Payable or Accounts Receivable support when needed

Provide office, IT and HR support to plant personnel as needed

Assist in maintaining and managing the Kronos timekeeping system

Maintain personnel records and plant files

Provide reception and security services for plant visitors

Maintain site administration documents including: emergency contact list, phone & office directory, organizational chart, training forms, evacuation list, vacation calendar, contractor safety orientation data

Manage Non Product Related inventory and supplier accounts such as food service (Thomas Miller, break room supply, Eagles Peak, etc.) and copier supply for offices, and laboratory

Manage Concur (credit card, and expenditures) statements for leadership team

Assist in planning staff wellness events

Maintain media rotation

Maintain TV media updates

Support new hire and terminated employee process - uniform recovery or orders, addition and removal from all site admin documents, create or disable security badges, set up for trainings

Reconcile procurement, travel and entertainment accounts regularly

Regularly monitor and report on safety observation conversations and quality observation conversation assuring goals are met

Support site management of change processes as requested by engineering

Track important goals

Ensure payment of Non Product Related bills, including rent, are paid on time

Ability to work fulltime at the reception desk every day

Maintain a high degree of confidentiality

Organization - Prioritizing daily, weekly, semi-monthly, monthly tasks etc.

Exposure to payroll, accounts payable/receivable, and other financial transactions/skills

Skills in partnering with different plant leaders

Develop a problem solving mentality

Ability to balance various priorities

Associates Degree preferred (but not required) or equivalent experienceAt bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!