At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.
We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
Role Synopsis
The Administrative Assistant is an in office role that reports the Plant Manager and provides support to various plant leaders. There is a mix of responsibilities that this role performs such as maintaining office and break room supplies, working with highly confidential employee data, running reports, inputting data, and even working with Accounts Payable/Receivable. The ideal candidate will be able to do a variety of different kind of administrative tasks while working in a dynamic environment with changing pace and needs.
Key Responsibilities: