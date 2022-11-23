Job summary

About us

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a team with varied strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a fresh opinion, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

Role Synopsis

The Administrative Assistant/ operations Support Specialist is an role that reports the Plant Manager and provides support to various plant leaders. There is a mix of responsibilities that this role performs such as PO Request, Good Receipts of Invoices, collaborating with vendors and AP to resolves issues, maintaining office and break room supplies, working with highly confidential employee data, running reports, and inputting data, and even working with Accounts Payable/Receivable. The ideal candidate will be able to do a variety of different administrative tasks while working in a dynamic environment with changing pace and needs.

Key Responsibilities:

Support management staff as needed with clerical, planning, ordering, research, etc.

Hourly Overtime (OT) Report by Department & Distribute

Review and Update Krono's Work Schedule

Process PO Request from quotes received (everything non-maintenance related) Obtain PO Sign Off PO Waiting Approval Report File required PO Documents Timely transactions of all PO & Payments Investigate resolve any PO Issues Use of proper g/l codes for each transaction

Good Receipt of Invoices Good Receipting against invoices Resolving past due invoices Aged GRIR Resolutions

Work with vendor, bp’s AP and/ or GBS to help resolve invoicing issues

Review the weekly RTV (AP’s obsolete notice) and notify contact that their invoices was rejected by bp and what they need to do to resubmit.

Provide support to hourly employees: Uniform fittings and issues

Identify invoices that need to be accrued and send information to Regional Finance Leader to process

Accrual update and management

Weekly meeting w/ local finance team to deep dive into spend & spend request.

Capture and communicate

Participate in monthly partnership meetings with identified vendors to improve financial progress

Key contact and manage relations for Cintas, Community Coffee and vending machine services

Provide support to organization, as needed (to include but not limited to Kronos, timekeeping rules and

Assist in maintaining and managing the Kronos timekeeping system

Maintain personnel records and plant files

Maintain site administration documents including emergency contact list, phone & office directory, organizational chart, training forms, evacuation list, vacation calendar, contractor safety orientation data

Manage the inventory (break room supplies (water), Office supplies (set & maintain min/ max levels)

Assist in planning staff wellness events

Maintain media rotation Should be a part of the front desk security/ admin role

Maintain TV media updates Should be a part of the front desk security/ admin role

Mail Sorting

Support new hire and terminated employee process - uniform recovery or orders, addition and removal from all site admin documents, create, or disable security badges, set up for trainings

Reconcile procurement, travel, and entertainment accounts regularly

Track important goals (Payroll and finance related)

Ensure payment of Non-Product Related bills, including rent, are paid on time

Crucial Education

Associates Degree preferred (but not required) or equivalent experience

Crucial Experience/Job requirements

Ability to work fulltime at the reception desk every day

Maintain a high degree of confidentiality

Organization - Prioritizing daily, weekly, semi-monthly, monthly tasks etc.

Exposure to payroll, accounts payable/receivable, and other financial transactions/skills

Skills in partnering with different plant leaders

Develop a problem-solving mentality

Ability to balance various priorities

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!