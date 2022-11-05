Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks.You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

  • Location United States - District of Columbia - Washington DC
  • Travel required Negligible travel
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 142229BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

bp has an ambitious strategy to become a net zero company by 2050 or sooner and help the world get to net zero. It is great time to join our team as we transform our company to reimagine energy!

The Communications & External Affairs (C&EA) Administrative Assistant role is located in Washington D.C. and supports the D.C. based C&EA team and C&EA leadership as assigned.

The successful candidate is a team player who is self-motivated, energetic, and proactive. The individual will work independently on projects and be able to thrive in a busy, time-sensitive environment while excelling in a wide variety of activities and confidential matters. The candidate will work a hybrid schedule as directed by management.

Key accountabilities:

  • Specific duties include calendar management; completing expense reports in a timely compliant matter; arranging domestic and international travel, mail and file management along with tracking deadlines
  • Prioritize conflicting needs; handle matters expeditiously & proactively; follow through on projects to completion often with time-sensitive pressures
  • Plan, schedule, and manage leadership meetings and events
  • Develop spreadsheets to prepare reports and summarize relevant data/information including complex presentations
  • Develop comprehensive knowledge of appropriate policies, practices, procedures, and a general working knowledge of bp
  • Collaborate and build relationships with other assistants, business leaders and employees throughout the organization to improve processes and influence outcomes
  • Assist junior staff and the team to resolve issues and achieve goals
  • Special projects and Washington, D.C. based event support
  • Provide back-up receptionist support as required

Essential experience and job requirements:

  • Minimum of 10 years of executive administrative support
  • Proven track record as a Personal/Executive Assistant in a similar role
  • Strong planning and organizational skills, attention to detail and the ability to handle confidential information with discretion
  • Adept at simultaneously balancing multiple projects and carrying out assigned action items and projects to completion with minimal supervision on day-to-day activities
  • Strong and skillful application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint, Concur
  • Excellent communication, influencing and interpersonal skills
  • Externally oriented with the ability to engage with and represent bp to external partners
  • Ability to manage third party community investment process from contract development to payment completion
  • Cultivates an inclusive and diverse workplace where everyone is treated with respect and dignity

Why join us?

At bp, we believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life, including a generous paid parental leave policy and excellent retirement benefits, among others!


Apply Search all jobs at bp