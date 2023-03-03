Administrative Assistant

Job summary

Job Purpose

Collaborate with the Personal Assistant for the SVP Fuels Supply and Midstream to provide administrative support for Fuels Supply and Midstream leadership team members located in the United States. This role specifically supports 2 VPs – VP Finance Supply & Midstream and VP, future midstream & strategy. Typical support includes calendar support, meeting scheduling, event management, expenses, and travel booking.

Key Accountabilities

Calendar support, meeting scheduling, and travel booking for Fuels Supply and Midstream (FS&M) VPs in the United States

Travel and meeting arrangements – includes on-site and off-site meetings, small and large conferences; may include negotiating contracts, setting up catering, transportation detail, preparing materials (copying), in-meeting support, etc. For travel this includes passport/visa support

Completion of administrative tasks such as managing Teams and distribution lists

Coordination for FS&M events such as third party visits, etc.

Vacation backfill for the PA to the SVP of Fuels Supply and Midstream

Submission of expense reports on a timely basis.

Proactive approach to enhance effectiveness of leadership team

Occasional support for back office activities such as Purchase Order creation

Drive for continuous improvement across all areas

Support for internal communications including Townhall preparation

Management of multiple priorities in a fast paced environment while adapting to different leadership styles

Education

Relevant degree is a plus

Experience

Relevant experience in business support

Travel, expenses and calendar experience

Excellent Microsoft Outlook Teams, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint skills

Event management experience preferred

Skills & Competencies

Self-starter, proactive, ability to work with minimal supervision

Ability to independently prioritize work, and apply judgment in knowing when to ask for help

Strong organizational skills; flexible, able to manage multiple tasks and priorities

Administrative management

Digital savvy

Continuous improvement

Professional discretion

Event planning

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

x