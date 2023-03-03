Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. Careers
  3. Jobs at bp
  4. Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

Administrative Assistant

  • Location United States - Illinois - Chicago
  • Travel required No
  • Job category Business Support Group
  • Relocation available No
  • Job type Professionals
  • Job code 145422BR
  • Experience level Entry
Apply Search all jobs at bp

Job summary

Job Purpose

Collaborate with the Personal Assistant for the SVP Fuels Supply and Midstream to provide administrative support for Fuels Supply and Midstream leadership team members located in the United States. This role specifically supports 2 VPs – VP Finance Supply & Midstream and VP, future midstream & strategy. Typical support includes calendar support, meeting scheduling, event management, expenses, and travel booking.

Key Accountabilities

  • Calendar support, meeting scheduling, and travel booking for Fuels Supply and Midstream (FS&M) VPs in the United States
  • Travel and meeting arrangements – includes on-site and off-site meetings, small and large conferences; may include negotiating contracts, setting up catering, transportation detail, preparing materials (copying), in-meeting support, etc. For travel this includes passport/visa support
  • Completion of administrative tasks such as managing Teams and distribution lists
  • Coordination for FS&M events such as third party visits, etc.
  • Vacation backfill for the PA to the SVP of Fuels Supply and Midstream
  • Submission of expense reports on a timely basis.
  • Proactive approach to enhance effectiveness of leadership team
  • Occasional support for back office activities such as Purchase Order creation
  • Drive for continuous improvement across all areas
  • Support for internal communications including Townhall preparation
  • Management of multiple priorities in a fast paced environment while adapting to different leadership styles

Education

  • Relevant degree is a plus

Experience

  • Relevant experience in business support
  • Travel, expenses and calendar experience
  • Excellent Microsoft Outlook Teams, Word, Excel, and Powerpoint skills
  • Event management experience preferred

Skills & Competencies

  • Self-starter, proactive, ability to work with minimal supervision
  • Ability to independently prioritize work, and apply judgment in knowing when to ask for help
  • Strong organizational skills; flexible, able to manage multiple tasks and priorities
  • Administrative management
  • Digital savvy
  • Continuous improvement
  • Professional discretion
  • Event planning

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment! We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!

x

Apply Search all jobs at bp