Job summary

As an Administrative Assistant with bp’s Trading & Shipping entity it can provide an excellent opportunity to improve and develop your skills for the future. Here you will provide administrative support for a team of T&S leaders, including word processing, spreadsheet and presentation support, individual and group calendar management, external invoice processing for payment, preparation and submittal of expense reports, coordination and planning of travel, handling confidential information, project coordination plus meeting and small & large event planning.

Key Accountabilities:

Executive support: calendar management, travel booking, and expense management for Vice Presidents

Overall team support: assisting with large, sophisticated, or high value external meetings; with complex travel arrangements such as international travel

Meeting management: assisting in crafting meeting agendas and capturing minutes for key governance meetings

Assisting full team in process and related checklist

Internal event management: in close coordination with the SVP’s Executive Assistant, provide internal event management planning and support (e.g. employee appreciation event, Business Leader conference, etc.)

Assist Leadership in ensuring team’s compliance with internal requirements (Block leave, New joiner/ Leaver procedures, Onboarding, etc.)

Update presentations

Certain administrative roles will have Business Continuity and Crisis Management accountabilities: travel on short notice (duration of days to weeks); maintain duty roster, support Business Continuity and Crisis Management leaders

Planning and carrying out large and small events throughout the year

Essential Education:

High School Diploma/GED

Desired Education:

Associate degree

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Advanced skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Experience working with confidential information and confirmed ability to act discretely

Outstanding organizational skills

Ability to foresee and, proactively prevent issues

Attention to detail

Time management

Flexibility/resourcefulness

Curiosity about energy transition; ambition to learn and grow their impact in the organization

Strong tech skills (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and ability to learn new collaborative tools (Mural, Microsoft board)

Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and pivot quickly would help make someone successful in this role.

Desirable Criteria:

SharePoint experience

Performing administrative duties within a trading function

Why Join Us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.