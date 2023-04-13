As an Administrative Assistant with bp’s Trading & Shipping entity it can provide an excellent opportunity to improve and develop your skills for the future. Here you will provide administrative support for a team of T&S leaders, including word processing, spreadsheet and presentation support, individual and group calendar management, external invoice processing for payment, preparation and submittal of expense reports, coordination and planning of travel, handling confidential information, project coordination plus meeting and small & large event planning.
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.
There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!
We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.