Administrative Assistant

Job summary

Grade K Responsible for providing general support potentially, for multiple teams with a variety of administrative activities in order to support an effective, efficient and compliant business. The K level for this position is based on complexity of accountabilities including breadth and/or depth of knowledge and skills required.

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits (https://exploreyourbenefits.com/landing.html) to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

Key Accountabilities

Calendar management – provide full calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various departments, locations, time zones and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials.

Travel – organize all aspects of domestic and international travel for the team including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire and transfers. Support travel arrangements where required. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers.

Expenses and budget reporting– prepare and submit expense reports on behalf of the team. Gather budget information on internal spend (including travel, support for legal organizations, head count cost, etc.).

Communications – coordinate communications, including email communications, branding, milestone bulletins and project events, collating or writing material where required.

Meetings and events – organize meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include board meetings, conferences and off-site meetings, including arranging for presenters, obtaining IT support, preparing a meeting agenda, and coordinating with remote teams outside of the US. Additional event planning responsibilities include planning and organizing periodic team building events and hosting, planning logistics, and acting as point-of-contact for visiting CoSec representatives including bp’s Company Secretary.

Document preparation and handling - Appropriate preparation and presentation of materials and documents, e.g., agenda and accompanying documents for meetings. Ensure timely approval signatures of key documents via DocuSign or otherwise. This may include paralegal-like activities, such as executing power of attorney documents, Secretary certificates, and other legal documents. Filing and electronic storage of documents in the legal entity database, GEMS.

General administrative support – Mailings, e.g., FedEx; editing and proofreading of documents; act as a point of contact for the team on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. Able to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate. Discreetly manage confidential information.

Maintain a professional and safe office environment. Proactive in meeting office HSSE standards.

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Ability to work without supervision, assess requirements and act on own initiative and at own direction

Ability to deal comfortably and professionally with internal and external contacts at all levels

Excellent interpersonal and networking skills across multiple teams, locations. and cultures

Excellent professional communication, English language, and social skills, with the strength to work flexibly

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal supervision of day-to-day activities

Able to rapidly learn and assess the team’s priorities and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value

Ensure quality of meetings through excellent planning and coordination. Meetings may frequently involve high-level and complex calendaring of multiple senior leaders.

Anticipate the materials needed for meetings (including functioning technology).

Strong follow-through and completion of assigned tasks.

Ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Expert application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint

Digital competence and savvy

Working with and delivering on tight deadlines

Desirable Criteria:

Good working knowledge of bp systems including room booking systems, Concur, Egencia travel booking, SharePoint, GEMS, Ariba, T360.

Membership in applicable technical or professional body, e.g. International Association of Administrative Professionals

Experience in a law firm or corporate legal department supporting senior lawyers and/or senior legal executives



Travel Requirement:

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.