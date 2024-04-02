Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

The bp Legal operations team provides centralized administration and project support across five core areas: technology, external counsel management, financial and matter reporting, learning and development, and knowledge management. The team also provides office administration support in the larger bp legal locations.

The office Administrative Assistant’s primary accountabilities will be providing legal team and office administration support. Job tasks may include:

Working with legal leadership and property management to administer space plans

Stocking and ordering standard office supplies and responding to requests for non-standard supplies

Sending files to and recalling files from Iron Mountain

Organizing town halls and other legal site activities (e.g. away days)

Hosting visitors

Arranging couriers

Preparing Fed Ex

Mail Routing

Inputting hours into safety/incident management system (“IRIS”)

Assisting with visa process

Providing administrative support to local team members as schedule allows, which may include: Providing training/assistance on how to do self-help activities, such as booking travel and submitting expenses Providing assistance with formatting documents, including pdf conversion



Essential Education:

A bachelor's degree or similar qualification or equivalent work experience is required

Essential Experience and Job Requirements:

Previous office administration or team assistant experience is desirable

A working knowledge of MS Office Suite

Proficiency with digitial tools

An interest in the legal sector is preferable

Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Digital fluency, Office Administration



