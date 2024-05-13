This role is not eligible for relocation

We are looking for an Assistant to support in a dual role supporting as a Personal Assistant to VP Novel Feeds and Team Assistant to Biofuels Growth Leadership Team (50:50 split). As a key member of our team, the Administrative Assistant will play a key role in supporting across a range of administrative responsibilities in a fast-paced, hybrid working environment (three days in office, and two days at home each week, on average). This role is open to based in London or Singapore.

You will be empowered to lead in a scope of areas:

PA to VP Novel feeds (50% capacity):

Diary management: Actively manage the diary ensuring meetings are prioritized, planned, setup by sending requests including actioning in the absence of the recipient. Ensure that meetings run as smoothly by managing attendance, issuing pre-reads, ensuring logistics are in place (rooms, Microsoft Teams calls etc.)

Travel management: Ensure that travel arrangements are made, and they are sensible, practical, and cost effective and in-line with bp travel policies and anticipating visa requirements and any other requirements

Expense management: Managing the timely submission of business expenses and submission of receipts

New hire onboarding: Support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.)

General: Handle all administrative matters in the strictest confidence. Maintain electronic and paper filing systems, relevant SharePoint, distribution lists, co-ordinate visitor arrangements and meet guests

TA to Biofuels Growth Leadership Team (50% capacity):

Individual calendar management is not expected.

Event/Team off sites/Leadership meetings: Organize global meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place including video/teleconference facilities where required, and that the necessary preparatory materials are received by all parties on time plus attendance of meetings

Travel: support travel to common team meetings and offsite sessions, including any support requests for specific travel requirements and visa applications

Documentation: Help with pulling together travel packs, team agenda including printing and binding

Expenses: support preparation of e-expenses using Concur and the management of invoices via Ariba and SAP

General: Support SVP Biofuels PA for any tasks that are common to the wider team’s agenda, as the need arises

For both responsibilities the expectation will be:

Relationship Management: Build and maintain good relationships with several key internal and external contacts.

Correspondence: Written and verbal correspondence that is courteous, helpful, and timely

Administration: Prioritisation of activities to action/refer as appropriate

Assist with communications (job announcements, team comms etc.)

Essential experience and skills:

Fluent knowledge of verbal and written English

Full range of top-class PA skills, including organization, prioritizing, forward planning, and administration

A positive, and enthusiastic outlook with the ability to develop relationships at all levels (including Executive)

Proficient in MS-Office software packages (Excel, PowerPoint, and Word)

User knowledge of the following applications: Outlook (including Shared Folders), Teams, OneNote

Align with bp’s Code of Conduct and model bp’s who we are beliefs

Strong background in previous PA roles and able to demonstrate the full range of PA/secretarial skills

Ability to anticipate where support needs to be added, depended on schedules and demands

Ability to judge and maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion on sensitive issues

Highly adaptable, with strong interpersonal skills and able to deal with ambiguity and changing priorities

Desirable experience:

Track record in working without supervision and under pressure, thoughtfully assessing and anticipating requirements.

Track record in prioritisation of activities and seeing opportunities for efficiency.

