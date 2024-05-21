Administrative Assistant

This role is not eligible for relocation

Business Support Group



Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

The bp Legal operations team provides centralized administration and project support across five core areas: technology, external counsel management, financial and matter reporting, learning and development, and knowledge management. The team also provides office administration support in the larger bp legal locations.

Working with legal leadership and property management to administer space plans

Stocking and ordering standard office supplies and responding to requests for non-standard supplies

Sending files to and recalling files from Iron Mountain

Organizing town halls and other legal site activities (e.g. away days)

Hosting visitors

Arranging couriers

Preparing Fed Ex

Routing Mail

Inputting hours into safety/incident management system (“IRIS”)

Assisting with travel visa process

Providing administrative support to local team members as schedule allows, which may include: Providing training/assistance on how to do self-help activities, such as booking travel and submitting expenses Providing assistance with formatting documents, including pdf conversion



Experience working in an administrative capacity

Proven track record of efficiently and effectively managing multiple tasks simultaneously.

Demonstrated success as a strong teammate who is self-motivated and able to work independently as well as collaboratively.

Strong communication skills, both written and verbal

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



