Administrative Assistant

Job summary

Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

About us

Our purpose is to bring together people, energy and markets to power and navigate a changing world. In a time of constant change and possibility we need new talent to pursue commercial opportunities, motivated by best-in-class insight and expertise. We’re always striving for more innovative digital solutions, sustainable outcomes and closer collaboration across our company and beyond, and you could be part of that too. Together we continue to grow as the world’s leading energy company!

Job Responsibilities:

This role will act as a point of contact for two North America Group Leader's on a day-to-day basis, often in the absence of supervision. In general, the role requires the incumbent to prioritize activities and incoming materials and to action/refer as appropriate, discreetly manage confidential information, support and understand the structure of distribution lists and work to maintain this information to ensure accuracy. Key accountabilities include:

Calendar management – provide full calendar management, including prioritizing incoming requests, planning, organizing, and coordinating appointments, proactively highlighting areas of conflict and finding solutions to resolve. Arrange teleconferences, video conferences and live meetings involving numerous participants across various departments, locations, time zones and geographies. Flag deadlines and actions and anticipating pre-reads. Print and bind presentations and other requisite materials.

Travel – organize all aspects of travel for the two North America Legal GLs including but not limited to arranging hotels, flights, trains, car hire and transfers. Support travel arrangements where required. Produce complete travel itinerary. Liaise with overseas bp offices to provide in-country approvals and other relevant information for travelers. Obtain the correct travel documents and visas and ensure continuous renewal.

Expenses – prepare and submit expense reports on behalf of the two North America Legal GLs.

Communications – coordinate communications, including email communications, branding, milestone bulletins and project events, collating or writing material.

Meetings and events – organize meetings, ensuring that the practical arrangements are in place, that meetings run smoothly and efficiently and that any necessary preparation materials are received on time. This will include townhalls, conferences and off-site meetings.

Document preparation and handling - Appropriate preparation and presentation of materials and documents, e.g., agenda and accompanying documents for leadership meetings. Ensure timely GL approval signatures of key documents. Storage of documents in Legal Document Centre. Maintain filing system and appropriate use of the G&E register on behalf of the North America GL’s.

Maintain a professional and safe office environment. Proactive in meeting office HSSE standards

Job Requirements:

High standard of administrative and analytical skills, including organization, prioritizing, and forward planning

Proven track record of supporting Group Leaders

Ability to deal comfortably and professionally with internal and external contacts at all levels

Excellent professional communication, strong interpersonal and networking skills across multiple teams, locations, and cultures

Adept at simultaneously handling multiple projects and carrying out assigned projects to completion with minimal supervision of day-to-day activities

Able to rapidly learn and assess the North America Legal GL’s priorities and seek to focus their time on the activities where they can unlock the most value

Ability to handle unexpected surprises through good judgment and will take initiative to act and resolve unexpected problems

Strong influencing skills which have proven effective in a large, complex organization and international work environment

Ability to handle sensitive information and maintain confidentiality.

Strong application of all MS Office programs – Outlook, Word, PowerPoint, Excel, SharePoint.

Preferred Skills:

Membership of a technical or professional body that has confirmed an individual has reached a level of capability within professional field (usually but not necessarily obtained through examinations) or Formal certification that they can undertake specialist work or processes e.g. PMI.

Why join bp

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement:

No travel is expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.