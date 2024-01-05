Administrative Assistant - Strategy & Regulatory Affairs

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

Entity:

Trading & Shipping



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Summary:

As an Administrative Assistant with bp’s Trading & Shipping entity it can provide an excellent opportunity to improve and develop your skills for the future. Here you will provide administrative support for a team of T&S leaders, including word processing, spreadsheet and presentation support, individual and group calendar management, external invoice processing for payment, preparation and submittal of expense reports, coordination and planning of travel, handling confidential information, project coordination, meeting and small & large event planning, and organization of on-line social media platforms for communications.



Job Description:

Key accountabilities:

Executive support: calendar management, travel booking, and expense management for Vice Presidents

Overall team support: assisting with large, sophisticated, or high value external meetings; with complex travel arrangements such as international travel

Meeting management: assisting in crafting meeting agendas and capturing minutes for key governance meetings

Assisting full team in process and related checklist

Customer care and event management: in close coordination with and upon guidance of Marketing team, arrange for customer care items such as seasonal gifts, and provide event management planning and support (e.g. producer forum, NAPE, large customer entertainment opportunities.)

Internal event management: in close coordination with the SVP’s Executive Assistant, provide internal event management planning and support (e.g. employee appreciation event, Business Leader conference, etc.)

Assist Leadership in ensuring team’s compliance with internal requirements (Block leave, Onboarding, etc.)

Update presentations

This role will have Business Continuity and Crisis Management accountabilities: travel on short notice (duration of days to weeks); maintain duty roster, support Business Continuity and Crisis Management leaders

Help manage the internal approval process for external speaking requests, including submissions to the U.S. Speakers Bureau

Essential education:

High School Diploma/GED

Desired education:

Associate’s Degree

Essential experience and job requirements:

5 years experience supporting senior level management and/or teams

Advanced skills in Microsoft Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook

Experience working with confidential information and confirmed ability to act discretely

Outstanding organizational skills

Ability to foresee and, proactively prevent issues

Attention to detail

Time management

Flexibility/resourcefulness

Curiosity about energy transition; ambition to learn and grow their impact in the organization

Strong tech skills (Word, PowerPoint, Excel) and ability to learn new collaborative tools (Mural, Microsoft board)

Strong communications skills (written and verbal)

Desirable criteria:

SharePoint experience

Performing administrative duties within a trading function

Why join us:

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.