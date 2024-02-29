Administrative Assistant - TSI

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Business Support Group



Job Description:

bp Technical Solutions India (TSI) centre in Pune, aims to build on bp’s existing engineering and technical strengths to deliver high quality services to its hydrocarbons and new energy businesses worldwide. TSI brings together diverse engineering capability to provide technical services across a range of areas including engineering, maintenance, optimization, data processes, projects and subsurface, to deliver safe, affordable and lower emission energy, while continuously innovating how we work.

Job Purpose!!

To provide support to the Head TSI and TSI Leadership table in terms of self-led value adding activity, administration and calendar and expense management support for the leaders’ at TSI Pune.

The role is required to support the TSI leadership in the day-to-day functioning and includes co-ordination with other functions/ departments across bp Solutions and the Pune Center. The role would demand a high degree of confidentiality, strong multi-tasking skills and the ability to work effectively with people across various functions.

Key Accountabilities!!

Meticulously leading the calendar and email inbox of the Head TSI while acting as a delegate to intelligently lead daily commitments, improving leadership efficiency.

To be closely involved with issues relating to the team agenda, objectives and accountabilities to ensure that matters are taken care of in an efficient and effective manner involving networking and engaging with other team members. Including ensuring that manager is equipped with all vital information regarding the meeting and conferences.

Preparation of reports and presentations, invoice processing, processing of internal expenses, the creation and maintenance of registers and financial spreadsheets and other administrative tasks.

Produce work to a high standard with minimal rework due to error and work efficiently with minimal direction.

Lead outbound correspondence from a variety of inputs (e-mail, draft letters, prepare accurate outgoing correspondence in a timely manner, which reflects the highest professional standards

Assist in developing presentations and reports, producing correspondence, meeting agendas and meeting minutes and improving meetings through preparation of attendees.

Ensure confidentiality of all work.

Handling all required meeting and senior visit related logistics (i.e. venue booking, issuing agendas, invite attendees and supervise responses, ensure effective use of technology at the time of the meeting/event).

Work with C&EA to coordinate, organise and administer communications / arrangements for internal/ external group meetings, events and conferences.

Coordinate and host visitors at site.

Support P&C with on-boarding activities to support new team members (ordering office equipment, ordering mobile phone, supporting corporate credit card application, updating GAL etc.) and off-boarding for leavers (e.g. updating GAL distribution lists, systems access etc.) as the need arises

Co-ordinate and schedule travel arrangements for Head TSI and support the leadership table as the need arises.

Provide secretarial and expense support to Head TSI.

Filing and maintenance of records and ensuring proper documentation with the highest level of confidentiality.

Implement seamlessly any other activities related to team as and when required.

Job Holder Requirements (Minimum education, experience & capabilities)

Education: Graduate degree in any field.

Graduate degree in any field. Experience: Around 8 – 10 years’ of proven experience in senior secretarial support roles

Around 8 – 10 years’ of proven experience in senior secretarial support roles Skills & Proficiencies:

Experience in intelligent diary management

Experience of operating in an international business

Experience of handling global partners

Experience using procurement system

Ability and comfort to work with ambiguity and in a high pressured environment

Experience in handling multiple complex travel arrangements

Experience of fielding issues and delegating / raising as appropriate

Excellent interpersonal and influencing skills.

Excellent communication skills, both verbal and written

Excellent team working skills crucial and a “can do” positive demeanor.

Outstanding knowledge of the Microsoft Office Suite and other financial applications (i.e. Concur, JDE etc)

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is not available for remote working



Skills:

Adaptability, Authenticity, Collaboration, Communication, Continuous Learning, Courage, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Ethical judgement, Excellence, Influencing, Knowledge Sharing, Listening, Managing volatility, Problem Solving, Resilience, Self-Awareness, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Understanding Emotions, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.