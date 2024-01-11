Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Located at bp's Whiting Refinery in Whiting, Indiana, the Advanced Process Control Engineer is an expert in Process Control, and uses that knowledge and experience to identify and implement Control Schemes and Applications to improve operations, cost, and safety. The Advanced Process Control Engineer plays an active role in mentoring and training other members of the Process Controls and Automation Team.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities

Implements and maintains advanced control schemes using tools such as DMC+ within a defined framework of execution

Works in area of responsibility to drive performance in the field of advanced control

Awareness of technology advances in their field of responsibility

Accountable for uptime and performance of advanced controls and communication of performance

Develops applications to enhance network communications and data sharing to improve operations and safety

Helps members of the team to apply the tools provided effectively

Works with the Area Team Process Control Engineers to identify and resolve long standing issues inside as well as across areas

Develops and provides training on Advanced Control schemes and DMC to technical and semi technical teams

Understands overall function, business drivers, and key variables of the areas they are responsible for

Participates in HAZOP’s, LOPA’s, the Management of Change Process, and Root Cause Failure Analysis as needed

Responsible for surge controller troubleshooting and adjustment in area of responsibility

Requirements

BS in Engineering

7-10 years experience with process control in a 24/7 environment working with distributed control systems such as Honeywell TDC 3000, Honeywell Experion/C300, or Emerson DeltaV.

Deep technical knowledge and leadership experience in the Process Control discipline area.

Working knowledge of Excel, MS Office, Honeywell CL, and SAP maintenance related functions.

Ability to work well with a wide range of disciplines and management, external partners, regulators and contractors.

Additional engineering experience to include process safety and/or operations.

Self motivated, accustomed to being in positions of responsibility and accountability.

Good planning, communication skills and collaboration.

Ability to effectively prioritize multiple tasks & responsibilities.

Preferred

Knowledge of and experience with industry and government standards such as ISA, IEC, NEC, API requirements for process facilities.

Why join bp?

At bp, we provide an excellent working environment and employee benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others.

We support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that we are strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are significant, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, collaboration spaces in a modern office environment, and others benefits.

Reinvent your career as you help our business meet the challenges of the future. Here at bp, we’re on a mission, and we need YOU to help us achieve it. Engineering is the backbone of our integrated energy company – and key to turning our resources into products that meet the increasing demand for energy. We are looking for engineering experts who are passionate about upholding our standard of safety and reliability, and who are excited to work in a technically complex and innovative environment where hydrocarbons are converted, upgraded and blended into products that people all over the planet will use. Does that sound like you? If so, don’t waste any time! Apply today!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to contact us to request any accommodations.



Travel Requirement

Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automatic Control Systems, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Emerson DeltaV, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Honeywell TDC 3000, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies {+ 5 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.