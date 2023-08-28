Advanced Process Engineer Graduate - Chicago, IL

Job summary

Grade J Responsible for supporting product development through conducting laboratory-based work, which may include blend studies, sample administration and submission for testing, ensuring the quality, standard and timeliness of the work carried out meets agreed expectations.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Applied Sciences is the centralized scientific resource within bp focused on driving bp’s transition into a net zero company by 2050 or before. We are the home of bp’s scientists with expertise built on a foundation of outstanding laboratory experimentation. We provide products and solutions to meet market needs and lead the longer-term technology agenda. We identify emerging trends and innovate to develop energy pathways and platforms that will provide the future pipeline for our net zero transition.

We develop and support bp’s differentiated fuels & Castrol products and target innovative low carbon and bio process solutions.

About the Role

At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. With operations working across almost every part of the energy system, we’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge.

We’re a diverse team of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems that must be solved. But we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention to bring a new perspective, collaborative spirit, and to challenge our thinking in our ambition to achieve net zero!

Innovation & Engineering (I&E) is one of bp’s new business groups and is positioned to be an engine for innovation across bp. It plays a key role in redefining bp into a successful, financially resilient low carbon company. Within I&E, the Applied Sciences teams will apply science, in combination with engineering, digital and commercial capabilities from across I&E, to help realize our Net Zero future.

This role is part of a development program where for three years you will work in three different areas within Applied Sciences - giving you exposure to the following activity sets:

Research & innovation

Analytics, testing and modeling

Product development & quality Assurance

Technical support

Global products stewardship

Intellectual asset management

Demonstration & commercialization

About You

Experience with leading projects related to conventional and renewable fuels devising relevant plans, expanding capability, and delivering results and insights to meet business needs

Safe and compliant operation of experimental /process equipment and driving a culture of innovation across various projects related to refining processes, engineering fundamentals, fuel products across the value chain, and/or experience with sustainability

Minimum Requirements

Must have cumulative and major GPA of 3.0 or higher

Pursuing Masters or PhD degree from a recognized institute of higher learning, ideally focused in Chemical/Process Engineering, Chemistry and Sustainability

Must be open for relocation within the United States, but your first and final posting is likely to be in Chicago, Illinois

Desirable Criteria

Ability to prioritize responsibilities, organize and multi-task in a multidisciplinary environment, and work independently

Self-motivated with an enthusiastic, proactive, and passionate approach to learn and inspire

Imaginative and creative problem solver

Energetic communicator and collaborator

Ability to independently lead projects

Experience and knowledge of the generation and management of intellectual property

The candidate will be intellectually curious, creative, and able to adapt to a changing environment



Travel Requirement

Negligible travel should be expected with this role



Relocation Assistance:

This role is eligible for relocation within country



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Creating new methodologies, Experimental Design, Formulated product testing, Formulation Deployment, Formulation design, Intellectual Asset Management, Multi-physics modelling, Presenting, Product Development, Product Sustainability Performance Management, Project Management, Raw materials knowledge, Research and development, Rheology, Safety management across the value chain, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Technology Management Processes, Testing electric vehicle charging systems, Thought Leadership, Tribology, Vehicle propulsion technologies, Writing skills



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.