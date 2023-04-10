Advertising and Marketing Manager

The Advertising & Marketing Manager is responsible for leading and directing advertising, marketing, and brand stewardship for the ampm brand across 1,000 retail locations. The Advertising & Marketing Manager leads a very capable team of agencies to deliver programs that grow both sales and profits for franchisees and bp.
The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.
This position is office based in Louisville with a hybrid working schedule.
