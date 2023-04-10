Advertising and Marketing Manager

Job summary

The Advertising & Marketing Manager is responsible for leading and directing advertising, marketing, and brand stewardship for the ampm brand across 1,000 retail locations. The Advertising & Marketing Manager leads a very capable team of agencies to deliver programs that grow both sales and profits for franchisees and bp.

The ROO is an organization that supports the operations of over 200 company owned and over 1,000 franchised convenience retail stores operating under the brands of Thorntons and ampm across the West Coast, Midwest, and Northeast. We are seeking guest-centric leaders with a growth and strategic mindset to help us continue to build the leading convenience retail chain of the future.



This position is office based in Louisville with a hybrid working schedule.





Key Accountabilities:

Own the development of advertising and marketing for the ampm and ARCO brands, with an annual spend of $40 million.

Define and develop marketing strategy, drive prioritization of all marketing and communications campaigns, inclusive of multi-channel and multi-cultural approaches.

Marketing innovation leader around social and digital media.

Own core messaging frameworks and develop positioning, messaging and ROI strategy.

Management of several advertising and marketing agencies, including defining scope, negotiating service agreements and leading supplier RFPs.

Responsible for media buying strategy and planning.

Engage key internal and external stakeholders to drive the ampm brand proposition development framework and implementation.

Influence network of field representatives, ampm franchisees and ARCO dealers to support and implement marketing initiatives.

Lead team members, passionate about providing learning opportunities and career development.

Be responsible for and handle several distinct marketing budgets, including development, monitoring and forecasting.

Brand gatekeeper; skilled on all aspects of the ampm and ARCO brand standards, able to articulate brand attributes and guidelines to ensure all communications are on brand.

Job Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in related field

7+ years experience in advertising, marketing and brand management including:

Agency management, creative development, and media buy management across multiple channels (TV, radio, Out of Home, Digital, Mobile, Social, and Sponsorships).

Ability to develop strong relationships across teams within the organization and with external agencies.

Innovation leader – challenge existing communication channels, work with marketing team and agencies to explore new options.

5+ years hands-on professional mobile/social/digital expertise.

Deep understanding (3-5 years) of convenience retailing, food service and/or consumer package good products

Considering Joining bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and exciting environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. bp is committed to encouraging an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, excellent retirement benefits, and more!





#ROO