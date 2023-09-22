Advisor - Business Services, Mauritania & Senegal

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.

About the role

As a Business Service Advisor, your role will be to provide strategic business support to our Mauritania & Senegal businesses and act as the “Business Conscience” and “Think Tank” of In-Region teams to deliver safe and optimized Logistics Services.

Importantly, you will drive and embed an MI-based decision-making culture across the Regions by employing extensive use of data and technology to drive safe, reliable, and cost efficiency Logistics for the BP Group.

You will work with all functional groups in Regions (Performance, PSCM, HSE, S&OR and Digital) to develop key insights and action plans from performance data analytics. Lead the development of Logistics Strategies with Logistics Managers and In Region CAMs geared at improving efficiency and performance. As well as supporting Logistics digital transformation via systems and tools maintenance and implementation

What you will deliver

Strategy Management

Lead the development of Logistics Business Strategies with Regional Teams to drive efficiency and continuous improvement throughout Logistics. Based on these strategies, work with regional CAMs to develop implementation and execution plans that allows for timely and material impact to the business.

Work with the Regional Teams to modernize, transform and digitize the Ways of Working in service of delivering annual plans.

Work with Regional Teams to develop, refresh and performance manage delivery plans on an annual basis and develop “course correction” actions / interventions where appropriate.

In conjunction with In-Region Discipline CAMs, use MI data to develop operational and efficiency insights geared towards driving performance improvements in service delivery.

Lead and facilitate conversations with In-Region CAMs / PSCM tags to ensure alignment with approved Discipline CoE strategies in order to drive optimized 3rd Party contracting strategies.

Support Logistics Managers and In-Region CAMs in the Supplier Performance Review process for regional relationships.

Engage with key In-Region functional stakeholder groups (Performance, PSCM, HSE and S&OR) to ensure an integrated approach to problem solving in regions.

Active participation in the Business Services Community of Practice to ensure cross-region sharing and embedding of best practices across Logistics Disciplines.

Budget Management

In conjunction with Logistics Managers, lead business planning and the execution of a simplified process for regional budget management including forecasting, procurement, monthly & quarterly budget management, cost allocations and cost reduction opportunities.

Systems and Tools Management

Support the development, implementation and optimization of the systems & tools strategy aligned with M&T, agile and continuous improvement agendas in support of delivering optimum Logistics Services.

Support performance reviews meetings and conversations with Suppliers providing outsourced business, systems and tools services.

Automate repetitive tasks, data management and reporting using digital tools e.g., power apps, BO/BI reporting and customization, data management and API management.

Leadership Support

Support for key Functional Leadership interfaces and processes including but not limited to:

Logistics Services OPRs and Risk Reviews (including performance management, intervention and follow-up on action plans).

Functional Team Engagements (LT, ELT, Function) - Monthly / Quarterly Meetings, CAM Calls, Safety CoPs, Safety “Stand-Up” sessions (support for facilitation and content/messaging development).

Ensures lessons learned are captured, codified and embedded in Logistics practices and workflows across Regions.

What you will need to be successful:

Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering, Finance, Business or Supply Chain Management, and/or:

Industry recognized certification in Supply Chain Management or Finance (e.g. CIPS / ISM certification, ACCA / CPA qualification, etc.).

Sound business, financial and leadership skills, with experience in similar role.

Digital fluency: Data Management, Power BI developer, Azure DevOps Administration, API management, SQL basic understanding, SAP BO/BI reporting.

Knowledge of Logistics Service delivery and operations in one or more disciplines (Aviation, Marine, Supply Base, Land Transportation).

Ability to work in a dynamic environment, supporting and influencing “Above-The-Region” and Regional Leadership teams.

In addition, it would be beneficial to have:

Master of Business Administration (MBA) would be considered to an asset.

Why join us?

At bp, we provide the following environment and benefits to you:

A company culture where we respect our diverse and unified teams, where we are proud of our achievements and where fun and giving back to our environment are highly valued

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Learning opportunities and other development opportunities to craft your career path

Life and health insurance, medical care package

And many other benefits!

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment.

Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



Skills:

