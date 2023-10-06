Advisor - Control & Automation

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action.I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world. Control and Automation subject area provides expertise delivery of safe and cost-effective automation and optimisation systems for the operation of our traditional hydrocarbons businesses, of wind and solar farms, integrating electrolysers, automating, coordinating and optimising green electricity production, energy storage and delivery of power at vehicle charger stations, at integrated energy hubs and sustainable aviation fuel plants.The role of the Advisor within this central team is to provide authoritative consultancy, to prepare and maintain company practices, assessment and implementation of new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations and to participate in Industry and other external representation commitments. This role is an individual contributor with strong technical and influencing skills. It has a degree of autonomy to work on larger, long-term, issues and requires knowledge of the external developments in their area and related emerging fields. Their capabilities and skills need to continually evolve in order to be on the forefront of innovation and impact.



The individual for this position will be expected to work across the field of control and automation engineering and be knowledgeable of applicable industry standards and practices. The Advisor is expected to:

Lead the development of solutions to key business issues, integrating multiple technical viewpoints.

Influence the development of automation technical and business strategy, through positive interaction with business and functional leadership.

Drive new ways of working, applying systems thinking and integration in the way we deliver control and optimisation.

Maintain external peer networks to monitor and influence industry trends related subject areas, report on emerging trends and influence action at business asset level.

Represent bp on relevant external industry bodies and standards committees.

Support the execution of technical standards and knowledge sharing within the team.

Provide mentoring/training to other members of the team to build engineering quality in the subject area, driving continuous improvement in processes and networking broadly to ensure knowledge sharing and lessons learned collection.

Influence immediate subject area’s long-term health – supporting diverse succession plans and improving subject area capability through coaching and mentoring potential Advisors.

Analyse automation related safety incidents, supporting investigations and subsequent findings, advising on emerging trends and recommending areas for improvement.

Provide authoritative recommendations on technical solutions for issues relating to engineering, employing risk management techniques on higher-risk technical issues and advising on Management of Change efforts where applicable.

Observations with respect to risks of automation systems and recommendations for mitigation of such risks.

An engineer with minimum 15 years of experience in projects and/or operating in production, refining, utilities (power, steam), industrial gases (hydrogen, oxygen, nitrogen), petrochemicals (e.g. ammonia), or “new energy” systems such as wind, solar, electrolysers and low carbon fuels, e.g. sustainable aviation fuel production or similar industrial settings.

Experience in designing, configuring and tuning basic process control schemes to provide safe, stable operations of equipment within its operating envelope.

Experience implementing real-time advanced control (APC) and optimisation systems including DCS/ICSS integration and digital security requirements. Good understanding of how the real-time closed-loop control of processes and systems is connected with planning and scheduling optimisation systems, covering the technical and business process aspects linking enterprise systems with operational systems.

Experience in delivering alarm rationalisation continuous improvement initiatives.

Good understanding of the impact of control systems on human operators and the need for effective human machine interfaces.

Outcomes driven, using influencing skills to bring together their own experience, knowledge of wider industry experience to ensure safe and sustainable operation of processes. Ability to influence projects developing new facilities as well as driving continuous improvement in teams at current operating facilities.

Ability to establish strong working relationships across a global community and the confidence to engage with and influence senior leadership on technical matters.

Ability to influence projects developing new facilities as well as driving continuous improvement in teams at current operating facilities.

Experinced in developing engineering talent

Passion for unedrstandinghuman factors and behaviors associated with the control room operator

University level degree (bachelor’s or greater) or a postgraduate degree in an engineering subject.

Chartered Engineer or Professional Engineer (US).

Advisors in I&E Engineering are individual contributors with strong technical and influencing skills. Their role is integrated as part of the business leadership and have substantial impact on business outcomes.

Advisors work with all levels in and across bp, influencing senior leaders, providing support to peers in operational facilities and in projects and mentoring/coaching junior staff as appropriate to achieve the advisor accountabilities.

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



