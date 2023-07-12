Advisor Disruptive Technologies, Advanced Mobility and Industrial

Job summary

The Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products team supports a significant portion of the Castrol business which has an RCOP ~ $1bn. It undertakes scientific research and delivers technology innovation to provide driveline, electric vehicle (EV) and Industrial (grease, metalworking fluids, robotics/wind gear oils etc.) product and services technology to Castrol and its customers as well as to bp’s pulse charging business. The team provides technology leadership and execution to deliver Castrol’s growth strategies for these markets while embedding product simplification and the cost competitiveness agenda. The successful candidate in this role will drive bp’s innovations which will deliver competitive advantage across sustainable mobility and manufacturing. The role holder will work with the Applied Science LT and senior business partners to challenge thinking across the AS teams, to explore new opportunities and agitate established ways of thinking- bringing in external views and insights of ground-breaking technologies. The role holder will be a recognised authority on applying science to deliver outstanding solutions that establish competitive technology advantage. The role will have significant visibility at the highest levels in bp and externally.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Research & Technology Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

What does the day to day look like?

Provide the contrary view and ‘radical thinking’ to the Tier 3 leadership of Applied Science. Challenge the conventional or accepted thinking and approach and the status quo in technology pipelines and ways of working.

To innovate in technology approach and expand the model of working with third parties, the geographic locations of third parties and bring new third-party innovative thinking into bp Applied Science to drive long term growth.

Working with the broader bp innovation ecosystem (e.g., Science NetZero, Sandbox, broader I&E and Ventures) to ensure outside thinking and latest academic and external insights are transparent to Tier 3 VPs and their teams and accounted for / acknowledged in technology programmes.

Be seen as a company expert having a detailed understanding of both business and technical needs and being aware of the latest developments in their subject area using this knowledge to enhance value for bp. Be recognised as an expert with a track record of using external relationships and a consistent record of well-documented internal solutions, external publications, and presentations. Uncover breakthrough technologies and provide advice to senior management on how BP could profit from them.

Provides strategic and tactical guidance on intellectual property within the AMIP and ALP verticals, working closely with the AS LCP IPAL team.

PoA to sign off intellectual property related documents like NDAs, CDAs, JDAs, IDFs etc. after an appropriate training, as well as conducting patent/IAM surveillance, FTO checks etc. in close co-operation with legal

Expertise in key sustainability metrics for lubricating fluids and design of molecules to achieve higher sustainability for e-mobility and industrial applications.

Expertise in advanced materials and fluid interfaces and ability to direct research programs to deliver long term technology solutions.

Lead innovation pipeline development and advise on technical programs and portfolio to drive long term competitive technology advantage in the areas of sustainable mobility and manufacturing, low carbon energy. Advise on project execution via internal teams and external research providers. Develop intellectual assets which will deliver value for the long term.

Lead smart sensors & predictive maintenance strategy development and work with Castrol to develop customer offers using I&E capabilities and third-party capabilities.

Advise the VP Advanced Mobility & Industrial and Applied Science LT in pursuit of innovations that offer long term growth, redefining ways of working and providing direction and definition of future trends and long term industrial & e-mobility demands.

Provide external credibility to bp as an acknowledged industry expert, via interactions with OEMs, industry bodies, industry consortia, regulators, consultancies, and academia. Be recognised as an authority in the industry and develop and represent bp’s views and solutions for lubricants and services into sustainable mobility, sustainable manufacturing and low carbon energy.

Use deep understanding of simulation and data analytics tools to provide leadership, technical transparency, and strategic direction to enhance the impact of Digital Technology on the Applied Science Advanced Lubricants and Advanced Mobility & Industrial Products areas.

Support technical due diligence assessment of potential major investments for bp.

Provides strategic insight on emerging and innovative technologies to senior leaders within I&E and SS&V.

Encourage and empower those they work with/ Provide expert coaching, training, and mentoring of senior professional staff.

What do we want to see from you!

Degree or higher in Chemistry, Scientific or Engineering subject area

Experience of research and innovation delivering future product and service solutions.

Significant experience of lubricant applications and fundamentals of lubrication chemistry and formulations.

Held senior role such as chief chemist; professional recognition (e.g., RSC Fellow); strong network of contacts in third party research companies, consultancies, universities, industry bodies, adjacent third-party innovators in formulation and services.

Why join us!

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees' lives that are important, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodation.



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Bioprocess design, Catalysis, Chemical kinetic modelling, Collaboration, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Curiosity, Experimental Design, Industry technology knowledge, Intellectual Asset Management, Life cycle and circularity, Multi-physics modelling, New process technology scale-up, Novel process development, Pilot and demonstration plant operation, Presenting, Problem Solving, Process Safety Engineering, Science and Technology Leadership, Scientific publication, Talent Matching, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes



