Advisor - Electrical

Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role

Job summary

As part of our pivot from an international oil company to an integrated energy company, bp is progressing decarbonization and low carbon energy solutions with the target of getting to net zero by 2050 or sooner. It’s an exciting time to be involved in energy at bp, and we can’t wait to see the work our team does to better the world in action. I&E Engineering provides engineering technical guidance and support to all areas of bp business with resources located across the world. Electrical discipline provides expertise in electrical equipment specification, power system design, power system modelling and electrical protection coordination to operations and projects in all areas of bp business, including the strategies around decarbonisation and renewable energy. The role of the Advisor within this central team is to provide expert consultancy, to prepare and maintain company practices, assessment and implementation of new technology, to drive Continuous Improvement in Project design and operations and to participate in Industry and other external representation commitments.

Entity:

Innovation & Engineering



Job Family Group:

Engineering Group



Job Summary:

Job Description:

Lead the development of solutions to key business issues including some of bp’s toughest challenges. Influence the development of technical and business strategy, through positive interaction with business and functional leadership.

Drive new ways of working, applying systems thinking and integration in the way we deliver across functions and segments.

Advise on capability in their area and play an essential role in developing the next generation of scientific and engineering talent.

Based within a team of electrical SMEs in the wider ICE discipline and working on a diverse mix of work for operational assets and new development opportunities, this job offers an excellent opportunity to build a worldwide network inside and outside I&E, and obtain experience in bp’s global low carbon initiatives within projects and operations and to make a real difference.

This role provides opportunity to support decarbonisation business areas such as Electrification of Oil & Gas assets, Offshore Wind, Onshore renewable, Green Hydrogen, EV Charging technology deployment and Integrated Energy projects involving Renewable Energy, storage systems and Hydrogen production / energy vector offtake.

Experience and Skills

Professional Engineer and/or Chartered Engineer

Bachelor’s and/or Master’s Degree in Engineering or related discipline relevant to electrical engineering.

10+ years experience with electrical power systems

Demonstrable experience with public electrical grid connections

Good working knowledge of industry and regulatory standards for either eastern hemisphere (e.g. IEC) or western hemisphere (e.g. NEMA/ANSI).

Strong leadership skills, ability to influence and drive decisions.

Fluent written and spoken English language

Good communicator, able to technically address with conviction verbally and written across Projects and Operations on technical matters at all levels of the company.

Able to demonstrate pragmatism when balancing technical decisions and operational needs (deliver safe & competitive solutions).

Significant project technical and practical experience including commissioning in heavy current and low/high voltage electrical systems including static and rotating equipment across full life-cycle.

Significant operational maintenance and asset management experience on heavy current and low/high voltage electrical systems including static and rotating equipment.

Deep knowledge and experience of power system modelling and protection relay coordination

Deep knowledge and experience of hazardous area classification and management of electrical and instrumentation equipment in either onshore or offshore hydrocarbon environments.

Deep working knowledge of process equipment, systems and electrical integration and safety aspects.

Working knowledge of Instrumentation & Control engineering and interface requirements to electrical systems.

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!

BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

This role is not eligible for relocation



Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Asset Life Cycle Management, Automation system digital security, Commercial acumen, Commissioning, start-up and handover, Communication, Competency Management, Creativity and Innovation, Digital fluency, Earthing and grounding systems, Electrical operational safety, Factory acceptance testing, Financial Management, Fire and gas philosophy, Functional Safety, Hazard Identification, Hazard identification and protection layer definition, Instrument and protective systems, Management of change, Network Technologies, Project Management, Safe and reliable operations, Safety critical equipment {+ 1 more}



Legal Disclaimer:

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.