Advisor - Energy Transition

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Business Support Group



You will join bp’s Energy Transition and Systems Analysis (ETSA) team, working with us to monitor and analyse the global energy system as it transitions towards Net Zero. A key role is helping us produce and publish bp’s highly respected Energy Outlook. More broadly, you will help us to continue developing our understanding of the energy transition, including deepening our understanding of the key blockers and enablers to the transition towards Net Zero. And you will play a part in role liaising between ETSA and our collaborators around and outside bp, helping us to communicate our insights and meet their needs.You will work very closely with the other teams within Economics and Energy Insights (EEI), who specialise in the different component parts (fuels or sectors) of the energy system. The teams of EEI come together to produce the Outlook, with ETSA co-ordinating that process.



You will help us produce bp’s Energy Outlook. That will include:

helping to maintain and develop our global energy model;

working with other team members to analyse different pathways for the energy system, and to undertake scenario analysis around those pathways;

liaising closely with our digital and communications teams to produce the Outlook, including developing and improving further our digital Outlook product;

presenting the key messages of the Outlook and our other work to colleagues within bp and to external collaborators.

In addition to your contribution to the Energy Outlook, you will:

be responsible for and co-ordinate our work monitoring the current state of the energy transition, including tracking the various factors that enable or slow the transition;

monitor other organisations’ analysis and their equivalent Energy Outlooks, comparing their findings and projections with ours and helping us learn from others’ analysis;

responsibility for liaison between the Energy Transition and Systems Analysis team and our key internal and external collaborators around bp.

About you

In order to succeed in the role, we are looking for talent with the following:

experience analysing or modelling the energy system or key component parts of it

strong analytical and critical thinking skills, and have a degree or higher level qualification in a STEM subject or similar (eg economics)

some coding / modelling experience – for example in R, Python, VBA, plus proficiency in Excel, Powerpoint etc, and ideally some visualisation software experience (eg Tableau, Power BI, Spotfire)

Excellent interpersonal skills, and the ability and passion to interact positively and proactively with our key collaborators, internally and externally

experience of leading projects/ project management would be advantageous

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Agility core practices, Analytical Evaluation, Analytical Intelligence, Analytical Processes, Analytical Reports, Analytical Review, Analytical Support, Analytical Thinking, Collaboration, Commercial acumen, Communication, Creativity and Innovation, Critical Thinking, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Digital fluency, Energy Transition, Integration, Managing strategic partnerships, Research and insights, Risk Management, Stakeholder Engagement, Stakeholder Management, Sustainability awareness and action



