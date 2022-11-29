Advisor - Energy Use in Buildings

Yes - up to 10%

Job summary

This Advisor position is to be bp’s subject matter authority on energy use in buildings. They will need to understand and be able to communicate the key drivers of demand within the residential and commercial sectors and the energy sources and technologies used. They will lead the medium-term and long-term forecasts of demand and supply in these sectors including the path to decarbonisation. They will also use their insights to support our Strategy team and core businesses in identifying business opportunities to provide low-carbon energy solutions in the residential and commercial sectors.

What does the day to day look like?

Carry out research and external engagement with experts to determine the key drivers of energy use and fuel choice in residential and commercial buildings, the best techniques for modelling and the best data sources to use

Understand the impact of policy and legacy infrastructure on regional energy demand and fuel choices

Develop and maintain a suite of models for energy demand and carbon emissions from buildings. These include: econometric, ‘top-down’ sector modules to use in our energy system model more detailed ‘bottom-up’ style models that start with service-level demand (demand for space/heating and cooling, water heating, lighting, cooking etc.) techno-economic models that direct the diffusion of technologies and fuels/energy carriers building stock models that help figure out share of new and existing buildings, as well as the level of embodied carbon. This provides a link with our industry team in terms of steel, cement and other buildings materials demand.

Communicate the results of your work within bp and also externally to support bp’s advocacy goals

Work on country deep dives with other teams in Strategy & Sustainability to conclude strategy and new market opportunities in key countries for bp

Contribute to bp’s well-known Energy Outlook publication

What do we want to see from you!

Crucial Criteria

Degree-level qualification or higher: Economics, engineering, scientific or mathematical subjects preferred.

Significant experience of energy markets related to the residential and commercial buildings sectors

Analytical and modelling skills – particularly fundamentals modelling (demand and supply).

Understanding and modelling of economic drivers of energy use

Understanding key energy-related technologies used in buildings and the scope for decarbonization

Ability to communicate insights to senior leaders and external audiences

Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams on projects with tight time frames

Ability to build and maintain extensive external network of experts and thought-leaders working in these sectors

Desirable Criteria

Knowledge of energy and/or power markets (i.e. across all sectors)

Broad knowledge of climate change issues and policy debates, including the need for a low-carbon energy transition, carbon policies and targets, and the dynamics of the global energy system in achieving climate goals

Experience with energy demand models for the residential and/or commercial sectors and/or experience of energy system modelling

Knowledgeable of the following topics: Energy infrastructure required to service energy needs in buildings Design and operation of technologies used for the delivery of heat and cooling in buildings Familiarity with the types of policies and regulations that impact energy use in buildings, and scope to drive efficiency gains in both new and existing building stock Understanding of distributed energy solutions in buildings e.g. roof-top solar, solar thermal Understanding of potential of heat as an energy carrier – for example district heating or the use of waste heat from industry.



What you can expect from us!