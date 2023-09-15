Advisor - Energy Use in Industry (FTC)

Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



Let me tell you about the role:



This is a 14 month fixed term contract



The advisor (along with the Head of Industry & buildings) is to be one of bp’s subject matter experts on energy use in industry. You will need to understand and be able to communicate the key drivers of demand within industrial processes, such as the iron & steel sector, and the energy sources and technologies used.





You will support the medium-term and long-term forecasts of demand and supply in these sectors including the path to decarbonisation. You will also use their insights to support our Strategy team, Regions Corporates and Solutions and our low-carbon businesses in identifying business opportunities to provide low-carbon energy solutions for industrial customers.





Carry out research and external engagement with experts to determine the key drivers of energy use and fuel choice in industry by region, the best techniques for modelling and the best data sources to use.



Maintain and further develop our detailed iron & steel sector TIMES model to deliver insights on the optimal decarbonisation pathway for steel in each region.



Using the insights generated from the model, support work on bp's Strategy related to the iron & steel sector, collaborating with the Strategy and RC&S teams.



Support the development of energy demand forecasts for each industry sub-sector for the Energy Outlook.



Work with the RC&S team on the further development of their Market Intelligence Tool (MIT), which includes data on energy use for key industries by country and plant location.



Support adhoc requests about energy use in industry from RC&S and the Strategy team (e.g. for their country deep dives).



Work together with the other sub-teams within Economics & energy insights team to bring together the demand and supply side for each fuel (oil, gas, coal, hydrogen, bioenergy, electricity) to improve our collective understanding.





Degree-level qualification or higher:

Engineering preferred, but economics or other mathematical subjects also possible. Analytical and modelling skills.



Ability to work with large datasets.



Ability to communicate insights to senior leaders and external audiences.



Ability to work in multi-disciplinary teams on projects with tight deadlines.



Ability to build and maintain internal and external networks.



Coding/programming skills (such as R or Python)



Some understanding of industrial processes (such as steel, cement, petorchemicals, refining)



Some understanding of the economic drivers of energy demand and supply

You will work in the Economics & energy insights (EEI) team - a team of around 25 experts in different part of the energy system. The team is a culturally diverse mix of mainly economists and engineers. The majority of the team is based in St Jame's Square. EEI is the team that produces bp's Energy Outlook, which is published externally and has become one of the most respected long term outlooks for the energy market.

Our key stakeholders in the industry & buildings sub-team are the Strategy team, as our analysis on the supply and demand of each sector and fuels underpins their strategic decisions, Region Corporates and Solutions (RC&S) who are building relationship with industrial customers and the Low-Carbon business (particularly on questions relating to demand for hydrogen and CCUS).





This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management, Statistics



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.