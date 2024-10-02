Advisor Gas & Power Credit

This role is not eligible for relocation

The Credit Advisor – Structured Credit, Gas & Power Trading Americas (GPTA) is responsible for managing the structured credit risk arising from trading and origination activities within GPTA - and as required as a backup to other portfolios within or across regions. This is a commercially enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Primary focus is on complex structured transactions and facilities (e.g., producer hedging, power offtakes) rather than more standard physical and financial “flow” trading.

The Credit Advisor will focus on credit underwriting for structured deals, evaluation and optimization of relative risk/reward inherent in different structures, deal documents negotiations, as well as risk management of stressed and distressed transactions. Candidates need to be comfortable with making or escalating decisions in a fast-paced environment. They will partner closely with Origination, Legal, Contracts, Structured Trade Finance and other colleagues across regions to support regional and global growth strategies, providing a risk management lens to decision making. Candidates are expected to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, allowing them to stay abreast of current market practices and support novel transaction structures.

Underwrite commodity-based structured solutions for the oil and gas producer space. Master the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty's liquidity, capital structure, and competitive position

Advise on credit structuring for large or long-term complex transactions, financing facilities, and credit policies and frameworks working alongside Front Office, Legal, Contracts, Structured Trade Finance, and other functions

Work with Origination and Legal to develop and negotiate key credit-related clauses in various contracts

Understand the use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures and similar protections to unlock value and deliver positive commercial outcomes and collaborate with Structured & Trade Finance to externalize credit risk

Monitor ongoing compliance with credit limits and terms, maintaining related data within T&S's systems and calling out any issues or concerns

Champion risk management and portfolio-level exposure controls and demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic mindset, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth

Support recovery efforts on distressed credits

Develop relationships with various groups in T&S that enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions

Provide back-up for team lead or other team members on an as-needed basis

Actively contribute to the training and professional development of the junior team member

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience required

Prior experience in corporate credit risk management, structured trade finance, or a related function within a bank, other types of financial institutions, commodity trader, or similar

A relentless commitment to excellence, including exceptional attention to detail and rigorous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities

Strong knowledge of commodity trading, preferably in energy and derivative products

Experience with the application of statistical measures of credit risk and portfolio management

Strong analytical and financial skills, including fluency with models and financial derivatives (or similar variable exposures common to trading businesses)

Excellent interpersonal skills with confidence to work with partners across the organization

Demonstrated comfort and ability exercising critical thinking and independent judgment when advising on complex transactions, distressed credits or when revisiting legacy credit risk management approaches amidst changing internal or external conditions

A committed team player who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

A strong appreciation for the rigorous controls and operations required in a regulated environment

