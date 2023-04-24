Advisor, Gas & Power Credit

Job summary

The Credit Advisor is a senior member of the global team, responsible for supporting all activity within an assigned portfolio of Trading & Shipping’s (T&S) Gas and Power Trading (GPT) business. T&S is one of the world’s largest energy traders and a key enabler for the BP Group – GPT is at the forefront of our net-zero ambitions and a strategic growth area. This is a commercially-enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Complex structured transactions and facilities are in-scope, alongside more standard physical and financial “flow” trading for Gas, Power, Renewables, LNG, and Low Carbon Products. The role holder will have broad authority to set credit limits and terms for counterparties, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth. They will partner closely with Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, and other professionals across regions to support both European and global growth strategies, providing a risk-management lens to decision making.

Key accountabilities will include, but not be limited to:

Establish, within formally delegated authorities, the credit and tenor limits for trading counterparties

Work with Origination and Legal to develop and negotiate key credit-related clauses

Monitor ongoing compliance with credit limits and terms, maintaining related data within Trading & Shipping (T&S)’s systems and escalating any issues or concerns

Champion pro-active risk management and portfolio-level exposure controls

Advise on credit structuring for large and/or long-term complex transactions and financing facilities, working alongside Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, Legal, and other functions

Master the key drivers of credit exposure within a trading relationship, including vulnerabilities of each counterparty’s liquidity, capital structure, and competitive position

Understand the use of contractual terms, letters of credit, guarantees, lien structures and similar protections to unlock value and deliver positive commercial outcomes

Collaborate with Structured & Trade Finance to externalize credit risk

Foster cross-functional awareness of key credit drivers and protections, ensuring sound and transparent decision-making around material credit decisions

Support recovery efforts on distressed credits

Demonstrate an opportunistic mindset, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth (with awareness of associated risks and control accountabilities)

Develop constructive relationships that enable the open and timely flow of information and interventions

Mentor junior team members

Bachelor's degree or equivalent required

At least eight years’ experience in corporate credit risk management, structured trade finance, or a related function within a financial institution, commodity trader, utility, or similar

Strong knowledge of commodity trading, preferably in energy and derivative products

Experience with the application of statistical measures of credit risk and portfolio management (PFE, Cost of Credit, etc.)

Strong analytical and financial skills, including fluency with models and financial derivatives (or similar variable exposures common to trading businesses)

Excellent interpersonal skills and comfort working with both senior and junior stakeholders across the various functional areas of the organization

An innovative mindset that embraces the opportunity to add value by devising new approaches or solutions to achieve commercial outcomes without sacrificing prudent risk control

A strong team player who is also comfortable working autonomously and under the demands of a fast-paced work environment

A passion for the subject and relentless commitment to excellence

