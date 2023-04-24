Advisor, Gas & Power Credit

The Credit Advisor is a senior member of the global team, responsible for supporting all activity within an assigned portfolio of Trading & Shipping’s (T&S) Gas and Power Trading (GPT) business. T&S is one of the world’s largest energy traders and a key enabler for the BP Group – GPT is at the forefront of our net-zero ambitions and a strategic growth area. This is a commercially-enabling role that must drive business forward while maintaining transparency, control, and an appropriate risk/reward balance. Complex structured transactions and facilities are in-scope, alongside more standard physical and financial “flow” trading for Gas, Power, Renewables, LNG, and Low Carbon Products. The role holder will have broad authority to set credit limits and terms for counterparties, working proactively to facilitate commercial growth. They will partner closely with Front Office, Structured Trade Finance, and other professionals across regions to support both European and global growth strategies, providing a risk-management lens to decision making.
Key accountabilities will include, but not be limited to: