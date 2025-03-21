This role is not eligible for relocation

Our purpose is to deliver energy to the world, today and tomorrow. For over 100 years, bp has focused on discovering, developing, and producing oil and gas in the nations where we operate. We are one of the few companies globally that can provide governments and customers with an integrated energy offering. Delivering our strategy sustainably is fundamental to achieving our ambition to be a net zero company by 2050 or sooner.

Role Synopsis :

The Advisor, Global Credit Research for trading & shipping (T&S) is responsible for fundamental credit views and analysis to support commercial and credit portfolio management strategies, including the development of counterparty-specific credit ratings and reviews. They will partner closely with other local and global counterparts in support of business and growth strategies, and with colleagues across regions to align underwriting approach and advise on industry or portfolio level risk management outlooks and reviews.

Given the breadth of knowledge and experience provided by this role, candidates are encouraged to demonstrate a capability and passion for continued professional development, to form part of the future talent and leadership pipeline for the broader credit team and trading organization.

Key Accountabilities :

Specific accountabilities will include but not be limited to the following:

Analyse counterparties and assign credit ratings across coverage portfolio, taking into consideration evaluation of financial documents, industry knowledge and expertise and relevant qualitative factors – including the proficient analysis of counterparties in complex industries.

Prioritize and coordinate counterparty credit models and reviews in real-time and provides the capacity to support time-sensitive information requests, front-end structuring and credit risk appetite decisions and crisis response in the event of a distressed exposure – including the proactive identification of emerging trends within the portfolio which warrant potential interventions or forward underwriting adjustments.

Follow-up on the latest news and events which may impact coverage universe in a self-directed manner and share communication of observations and views.

Understand impact of T&S’ place within a counterparty’s overall capital structure and reflect insights in analysis and in discussions with local credit staff. Assisting in developing a relative value view of fair return for resulting risk profile.

Demonstrate a balanced but opportunistic mentality, with control accountabilities always coming first but with an ongoing eye for circumstances which may present commercial origination openings for T&S.

Maintain accurate and timely counterparty ratings and reference data.

Uphold strong, constructive working relationships and open lines of communication with bp credit staff and with key contacts within the counterparty universe.

Required Education :

Bachelor's degree or equivalent experience or similar qualification, preferably in Finance or Accounting.

A postgraduate, professional designations (MBA, CFA, CPA, FRM, PEng) is desirable.

Key Experience & Job Requirements :

Validated experience in credit research, including multiple industry sectors and geographies and both investment grade and high-yield credits.

A passion for the role and a steadfast dedication to quality, including outstanding attention to detail and meticulous and timely follow-through on all role accountabilities.

Proficiency with respect to financial modeling and credit rating standard methodology, including key drivers of financial strength and key financial vulnerabilities across multiple sectors, including sovereigns.

Comfortable in working autonomously, sometimes under high-pressured and fast-paced circumstances, and often in the face of ambiguity/limited information – and the personal courage to express a view on best information available to make informed decisions.

Outstanding teammate with excellent communication abilities who can work well with people at all levels within the organisation.

Desirable Experience & Qualifications :

Credit research coverage/experience across the world to include work-out / distressed asset experience.

Relative value credit experience within a buy-side investment firm or similar.

Project finance experience.

Proficiency in MS apps, Matlab, VBA, Python, data science tools.

Multilingual

We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, perform crucial job functions, and receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Don’t hesitate to get in touch with us to request any accommodations.



