Advisor - Hydrogen & CCUS

Job summary

Entity:

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Job Family Group:

Finance Group



Job Summary:

bp's Economic and Energy Insights team is seeking a senior analyst to support our hydrogen and CCUS analysis. The successful candidate will have experience in the hydrogen and/or CCUS industry with a keen desire to understand how hydrogen and CCUS will support the energy transition over the coming decades. The main areas of work for the team include development and maintenance of models that provide insight and analysis for the bp Energy Outlook and provision of strategically relevant insights to the broader Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures team as well as relevant collaborators in other teams.



Job Description:

Key Accountabilities:

Provide subject matter expertise on hydrogen and CCUS to the Economic and Energy Insights team and broader Strategy, Sustainability and Ventures team.

Identify and monitor developments relevant to hydrogen and CCUS value chains and develop strategic insights.

Conduct detailed analysis of global hydrogen, hydrogen derivatives and CCUS value chains within the Economics and Energy Insights Team for various executive, other internal, and external collaborators.

Prepare and maintain analysis and models of value chain economics for internal use in bp’s Energy Outlook.

Provide quantitative and qualitative insights using scenario analysis that leverages internal expertise, external information services and modelling capabilities.



Essential Education:

Degree in engineering, mathematics, economics or related subjects

Experience and Job Requirements:

Proven experience in energy analysis or the energy sector, directly related to hydrogen and/or CCUS.

The role requires a dynamic and collaborative individual to produce rigorous technical and commercial fundamental analysis to support bp’s macro analysis and its strategy work

Deep knowledge of technologies and processes across the hydrogen, hydrogen derivatives and CCUS value chains, and corresponding economics

Experience in research and consulting in the energy sector, with significant expertise in techno-economic modelling

Deep analytical skills and ability to synthesize disparate sources of information to communicate key messages for executive audiences

Experience with industry consulting and data services including but not limited to IEA, BNEF, Wood Mackenzie, IHS Markit & S&P Global

Strong communication skills, including the ability to interact effectively with a broad range of technical and commercial collaborators both internally and externally

Accomplished interpersonal and team working skills

Self-motivation and initiative

Desirable Criteria:

PhD or other post-graduate qualifications in engineering or economics

Experience with long term energy scenario forecasting

Knowledge of advanced statistics, econometrics, data science and AI

Capable of using PowerBI, Python and other data science platforms

Why join us?

Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

Analysis and modelling, Analytical Thinking, Analytics Insights, Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), Collaborative Mindset, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Energy Analysis, Energy Research, Hydrogen, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management, Statistics, Techno-economic Assessment, Technoeconomic evaluation of processes



Legal Disclaimer:

