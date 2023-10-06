Advisor - Instrument & Protective Systems

Job summary

Innovation & Engineering



Engineering Group



The dual challenge of performing whilst transforming has engineering at its core and crafting the company technical direction and building enduring capability is needed to achieving this safely and efficiently, engineering advisors are at the Engineering core, and you will help by:- Being leader of the I&PS field: global domain expert, advising executives on technical elements of the bp strategy, shaping the critical thinking of the company- Implementing broad and diverse subject area perspectives: visibility of sub-discipline engineering risk and opportunity, through proactive engagement and participating in multi-discipline forums, industry standards and working groups, codifying industry best practice, lessons and strategic opportunities in bp practices- Being a trusted partner: providing clear, pragmatic guidance and collaborating on development of multidiscipline, innovative solutions to novel problems, applying systems and flexible thinking across technology and subject area boundaries- Seeing what others may not: influencing without authority, speaking up, early recognition of risks, opportunities and solutions, in particular when working outside of familiar codes, standards and guidance- Creating a culture of one subject area: collaborating, sharing knowledge and developing the wider subject area community, helping to make the best use of the existing knowledge, increase the community's collective knowledge and capability to meet the changing bp needs



Based in the I&E-E ICE team, this exciting role is for a group wide leader for the I&PS subject area.

This is an exciting and rewarding role and you will need to be able to focus across a wide range of problems, for example developing business level strategies relevant to the existing Oil, Gas and Refining businesses, H2, CCS, Mobility growth and future engines for leading functional safety and process safety risks and realising opportunities to improve value, develop line of sight for future technology needs, codes and standards and dsubject areacapability for I&PS.

What does the day to day look like?

Interacting with partners in different entities e.g., Projects, BP Solutions, Safety and Operational Risk to discuss challenges, risks, technology readiness and advise solutions.

Working with New Energy and BP’s transition growth engines (TGE) businesses to provide Technical Due Diligence on businesses, equipment and products. Be a strong proponent of functional safety.

Developing and delivering I&PS strategy and focus areas for supporting transition growth engines.

Leading or inputting development and revision of international standards e.g., IOGP, API in different roles e.g., contributor, chair, core domain experts.

Development and revision of BP’s ETPs and Guidance Notes.

Lead or support I&E I&PS engineering team to deliver specific support requests from Projects, BP Solutions, Production line etc.

Support learning and development team for development of I&PS sub-discipline skills taxonomy and identification of internal and external training to achieve identified skills.

Supporting incident investigation and development of learning alerts and high value findings.

Support I&PS Engineering team to develop and deliver internal training.

Carrying out Functional Safety Assessments or checking FSA reports.

Planning and leading Quarterly I&PS Integration Forum which brings together I&P leadership in different entities to craft I&PS strategy and focus areas to support BP Production Assets and Projects.

Subject area capability development, assessment and deployment, this could include mentoring, interviews, graduate assessments.

Working with external bodies, suppliers and Operators for performance testing and technology readiness.

Supporting and advising In the Know (ITK) developments for identification of risks and opportunities.

Supporting and advising Applied Sciences and Digital for development of products, and solutions.

Supporting Global Hardware Solutions for MAC, MIC document reviews, representing BP in supplier information exchanges and workshops.

Essential Requirements

Bachelor and/or master’s degree in engineering or related subject area relevant to instrumentation and protective systems engineering.

Chartered engineering or registered professional engineer.

Independent functional safety certification e.g., CFSE, or FS-Expert

Outstanding communication and leadership skills and a strong influencer

Deep practical engineering experience, supported by deep theoretical knowledge of I&PS over the full lifecycle covering:

Safety Instrumented Systems (SIS),

Fire and Gas (F&G) systems

Hazard identification and risk assessment methodologies such as FMEA, HAZOP, LOPA, Fault tree analysis, Risk graph

Integrating package control, Safety and F&G systems with higher level safety, control and monitoring systems including electrical systems

Field instrumentation and supporting infrastructure

Automated valves

Deep knowledge of SIS and F&G related industry standards, and/or bp engineering technical practices

Experience leading multi-discipline teams in solving complex problems using agile ways of working

Adaptable style to be successful across multiple bp locations/functions and industries e.g., recognising different cultures, varying regulatory expectations, the relative maturity of new industries in comparison to O&G.

Desirable qualifications and experience:

Experience working in projects and operations, or central teams with global reach such as bpS, S&ORA, I&EE, Applied Sciences.

Experience writing clear concise, “right sized” technical practices and standards

Experience working as part of, or with external codes and standards organisations

Experience mentoring and developing other engineers

Knowledge of H2, CCS, EV charging, Energy storage, Wind, Solar and the relevant Functional Safety standards

Knowledge of bp procurement processes

Experience reviewing vendor provided equipment against industry or bp requirements

Experience with SCADA, network, process control and data exchange related installations for energy infrastructure.

Experience developing digital tools to solve complex problems or time-consuming tasks

Knowledge of the bp 3 lines of defence

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits:

A company culture where we respect our diverse teams and are proud of our achievements

Possibility to join social communities and networks

A healthy work-life balance

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in a modern office environment

Learning and development opportunities to craft your career path

Life & health insurance, medical care package

And many others benefits!



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.

We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application or interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment. Please contact us to request accommodations.



BP operates in a hybrid model with 60% from the office and 40% from home with flexibility as agreed with line management.



Up to 10% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



