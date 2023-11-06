Advisor - Interventions

This role is not eligible for relocation

Job summary

Entity:

Production & Operations



Job Family Group:

Wells Group



Job Summary:

The Interventions Advisor is a strong technical contributor, that has a great deal of autonomy and leadership influence in bp Wells. They are encouraged to participate in external bodies and hold strong external networks with industry partners to help inform how BP can improve!



Job Description:

This role manages technical risks in terms of Guides, Practices, Self Verification Checklist Updates and related documents while maintaining focus on delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and productive wells. The Advisor is responsible for discipline health, embedding standard processes, training, investigations and lessons at global scale and defines priorities for Well Interventions incorporating timelines, dependencies and urgency into the prioritization process to manage workloads efficiently and effectively. The Advisor understands and enables/balances business (region) and discipline priorities and has the courage to say no to work that is deprioritized.

The successful candidate has strong partner management skills and collaborates with the Well Solutions Central Organization ‘bigger brain’ to provide integrated and consistent solutions. Key partners include:

Regional Business Intervention, Integrity and Vulnerability Teams

Central Production Functions, Central Subsurface functions, Well Solutions Interventions and Vulnerability Team

Other Well Solutions Advisors and Specialists

What you will deliver:

Accountable for Intervention technical discipline Functional Excellence, External Reputation, Discipline Capability, Technology and Strategy Advancement.

Business Impact: Lead technical aspects and delivery of tactical and strategic projects within P&O, integrating multi-disciplinary viewpoints and global deployment focus.

Lead technical aspects and delivery of tactical and strategic projects within P&O, integrating multi-disciplinary viewpoints and global deployment focus. Strategic Accountabilities: Advisor timeline: present to two years. Internally conceptualize, develop, innovate, market and obtain funding to support strategic P&O initiatives and AOP work. Deeply understand Regional wells and business issues.

Advisor timeline: present to two years. Internally conceptualize, develop, innovate, market and obtain funding to support strategic P&O initiatives and AOP work. Deeply understand Regional wells and business issues. Use Connexus, Advise Me, & Flow to Work concepts as key enablers for delivery and communication with partners.

Technology Strategy and Advancement: Scan & Monitor external environment via JV’s/ OBO’s/Vendor

Technology/Professional Societies on developments for bp suitability and adoption at scale.

Provide and outline project plans in terms of achieving organizational objectives (new tech., efficiency, defect elimination, low carbon etc..)

Lead Product definition for Technology Projects in Low Carbon and resilient hydrocarbons.

Support NOJV business in BP with expertise to influence outcomes and optimize cash flow to bp.

Essential Education and Job Requirements:

An engineering degree or equivalent technical credential.

At least 10 years of experience in well interventions and petroleum engineering with leadership capabilities & ability to influence at all levels of the organization.

Understanding across the 4-chokes of Production & Operation (P&O) 's resilient hydrocarbon business to lead conversations on where best to intervene for the best business outcomes and energy to collaborate in the business facing teams to enable work.

In depth knowledge and application of intervention methods.

Experience with subsea interventions systems.

Experience with High pressure pumping and flowback, Coil tubing, process safety, slickline, wireline and stimulation .

Understand or experience with riserless intervention systems.

Background in the application of life of well treatment fluids, stimulation design and diversion.

Business and performance oriented to make value & risk-based prioritization decisions.

Furthermore, the ideal candidate has the ability to:

Demonstrate growth, self-awareness & integrity

Put yourself in the “shoes of the engineer”

Recognize the complexity of our processes - seek ways to simplify. Makes systems and information intuitive for engineers (even if they only plan a single well).

Support making learning more intuitive, easier to find & understandable. Focused on driving performance through learning and embedding change that is sustainable.

Role-model accountability & taking initiative when solving business problems

Facilitate collaborative relationships within, listening actively and creating an environment in which all are heard

Engage in difficult conversations respectfully when it matters.

Rely heavily on data informed by personal technical experience but demonstrates vulnerability and comfort with not having all the answers.

Remove the sense of hierarchy by establishing an equal footing with team members.

Knowledge of the business and know-how to get work done - Focused on the future activity set and related competency: (portfolio more complex, less volume).

Why bp?

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and ambitious environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to fostering an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly.

There are many aspects of our employees’ lives that are meaningful, so we offer benefits to enable your work to fit with your life. These benefits can include flexible working options, a generous paid parental leave policy, and excellent retirement benefits, among others!

bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home. This role may consider additional flexibility as agreed with line management.



Travel Requirement

Relocation Assistance:

Remote Type:

This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Skills:

