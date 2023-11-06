Advisor - Interventions

Entity:Production & Operations
The Interventions Advisor is a strong technical contributor, that has a great deal of autonomy and leadership influence in bp Wells. They are encouraged to participate in external bodies and hold strong external networks with industry partners to help inform how BP can improve!
This role manages technical risks in terms of Guides, Practices, Self Verification Checklist Updates and related documents while maintaining focus on delivery of safe, reliable, compliant and productive wells. The Advisor is responsible for discipline health, embedding standard processes, training, investigations and lessons at global scale and defines priorities for Well Interventions incorporating timelines, dependencies and urgency into the prioritization process to manage workloads efficiently and effectively. The Advisor understands and enables/balances business (region) and discipline priorities and has the courage to say no to work that is deprioritized.
The successful candidate has strong partner management skills and collaborates with the Well Solutions Central Organization ‘bigger brain’ to provide integrated and consistent solutions. Key partners include:
Regional Business Intervention, Integrity and Vulnerability Teams
Central Production Functions, Central Subsurface functions, Well Solutions Interventions and Vulnerability Team
Other Well Solutions Advisors and Specialists
bp operates in a hybrid model working 60% from the office and 40% from home. This role may consider additional flexibility as agreed with line management.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
This role is not eligible for relocation
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Artificial Lift, Artificial Lift, Coiled Tubing, Common process for wells activities, Completion and intervention fluids, Completion equipment and accessories, Completion tubing design, Cost-conscious decision-making, Cost Management, Crisis and emergency response management, Electric-line, Equipment integrity assurance, Fracturing and stimulation, Intelligent Completions, Management of change, Multi-lateral wells, OMS and bp requirements, Perforating, Process Safety Management, Rig workovers, Risk Management, Sand control design, Slickline and braided-line, Snubbing and hydraulic workover, Source control for wells {+ 14 more}
