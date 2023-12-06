Advisor - Land Transportation

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!This great opportunity is responsible for coordinating safe, reliable, compliant and efficient logistical operations to ensure sufficient supply of goods and products, using advanced technical and analytical capabilities to ensure requirements are met in a timely and accurate manner while meeting safety and quality standards.



Delivering day-to-day safe, reliable, compliant and efficient land transportation technical support to regions and operations teams.

Completing assigned duties in conformance with bp requirements.

Providing Subject Matter expertise to operations, including provision of current industry and internal standard process, ensuring operations conformance with land transportation standards.

Ensuring land transportation operations and contracted land transportation services are conducted in accordance with bp requirements.

Providing Land Transportation operations technical support.

Ensuring bp standards and strategies are in place and followed.

Supporting capability, training, and talent development in the land transportation and defines competence requirements and standards.

Supporting regional CAM, Job reps and regional teams in managing and monitoring regional logistics land transportation risks and providing input into land transportation technical elements.

Supporting the development, maintenance, accuracy and content of Site Operating Procedures, land transportation processes and Procedures in line with bp requirements and industry standard methodology acting as land transportation Subject Matter Expert for technical content.

Driving a culture of continuous improvement for land transportation performance and continuously seeking out technical improvements to reduce risk and increase efficiency.

Undertaking or supporting regions in accident and incident investigations with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies for land transportation.

Supporting other areas as directed to fulfill requirements of functional support model or SLAs e.g. Emergency Response, SubSurface, Wells, Porjects, handover from Projects into Operations, New Ventures regional technical support.

Supporting consistent delivery of land transportation system risk, bowtie management and standardization across operations. Determines the central operations position on classification in support of the regions.

Ensuring personal compliance with the Safety Leadership Principles and Operating Discipline. Demonstrates strong leadership of BP's Values & Behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Advising on technological and innovative concepts to decrease risk and increase performance through proactive engagement internally (other regions/entities) and externally (Industry workgroups and taskforces etc.).

Developing and improving the technical content of Land Transportation related performance standards, vehicle safety features, and equipment strategies such as vehicle replacement.

Degree in STEM subject or Supply Chain Management to an equivalent level.

Sound land transportation operational experience and/or:

- Engine Vehicle technical experience - OEM technical experience - Fuels transportation operational experience - Mobile equipment operational experience

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

Contractor management skills

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



