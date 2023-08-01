Advisor - Macro Economics

Entity:Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures
Experienced macroeconomist to provide analysis of economic and energy data with the aim of identifying, analyzing and explaining global economic developments that will impact bp’s business environment as well as global energy markets. The macroeconomist leads the research between macro and energy economics that feeds into bp’s Energy Outlook narratives.
This is a high-profile role at the center of bp’s Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures entity, helping to support bp’s new strategy and ambition.
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Analysis and modelling, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management, Statistics
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.