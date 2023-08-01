Advisor - Macro Economics

Job summary

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



Experienced macroeconomist to provide analysis of economic and energy data with the aim of identifying, analyzing and explaining global economic developments that will impact bp’s business environment as well as global energy markets. The macroeconomist leads the research between macro and energy economics that feeds into bp’s Energy Outlook narratives.

This is a high-profile role at the center of bp’s Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures entity, helping to support bp’s new strategy and ambition.

Provide analysis of global economic developments and risks, including detailed analysis of individual countries and regions of key strategic interests to bp.



Participate in weekly macroeconomic views and quarterly strategic meetings.



Advise on macroeconomic developments to shape bp’s long-term energy scenario outlooks.



Lead the research of macro and energy economics to feed into the Energy Outlook narrative and projections.



Stay at the forefront of research that sits at the intersection between economics and energy markets.



Develop and nurture a network of experts in economics and energy markets.



Be first point of contact within bp for economic and data analysis.



Bachelor’s Degree or higher in Economics, Business Administration or related discipline



Advanced MS Excel as well as experience with programming languages e.g., Python, R, EViews



Superb analytical skills, with experience handling complex data and information from various sources



Independent worker with outstanding interpersonal skills; and eager to grow, with the ambition to excel and leave a mark

and leave a mark



and leave a mark Synthesize complex concepts and analysis into actionable insights for executives



Experience with energy data



Commission and manage external contracts to deliver projects to tight deadlines



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Commercial acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Problem Solving, Stakeholder Management, Statistics



We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.

If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.