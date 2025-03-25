Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable

Strategy, Sustainability & Ventures



Finance Group



Join our Strategy & Sustainability Team and advance your career as a



Advisor – Macroeconomics

Strategy & Sustainability strive to define a value-adding, sustainability-led strategic direction that supports our ambition to deliver positive impact for people and our planet. Working within S&S, you will be embedded in the centre of the organization bringing together strategy, sustainability and ‎capital allocation into a group-wide framework and promoting ethics and compliance across the ‎organization.

In this role You will:

Provide analysis of global economic developments and risks, including analysis of individual countries and regions of key strategic interests to bp, such as fiscal policy and sustainability, the outlook for inflation and interest rates

Draw on external commentary and research and your own use of data to advise bp’s analysis of energy market trends and developments or investment planning

Share your findings with collaborators in a compelling manner using data for storytelling

Participate in weekly macroeconomic views and quarterly strategic meetings to discuss and keep tabs on financial market, macroeconomic and energy market developments

Advise on macroeconomic developments to shape bp’s long-term energy scenario outlooks

Own the research of macro and energy economics to flow into the Energy Outlook (EO) narrative and projections

Compile global macroeconomic forecasts that feed into the EO and provide information and commentary explaining those forecasts and how they have changed

Supervise research that sits at the intersection between economics and energy markets

Be first point of contact within bp for economic and data analysis

What You will need to be successful:

Understanding of macroeconomics and good numerical skills

Degree in Economics, Business Administration or related field or equivalent experience

6-8 years of working experience in relevant area

Advanced MS Excel proficiency

Experience with programming languages e.g., Python, R, EViews is an advantage

Curiosity about the energy industry

Superb analytical skills, with experience handling complex data and information from various sources

Good communication and collaboration skills

Independency with outstanding interpersonal skills; eager to grow, with the ambition to excel and leave a mark

Experience in influencing others without direct leadership responsibilities

Ability to synthesize sophisticated concepts and analysis into actionable insights for executives, ability to turn data into story

Experience in the energy business is good to have

At bp, we provide the following environment & benefits to you:

Different bonus opportunities based on performance, wide range of cafeteria elements

Life & health insurance, medical care package

Flexible working schedule: home office up to 3 days / week, based on team agreement

Opportunity to build up long term career path and develop your skills with wide range of learning options

Family friendly workplace e.g.: Extended parental leave, Mother-baby room

Employees’ wellbeing programs e.g.: Employee Assistance Program, Company Recognition Program

Possibility to join our social communities and networks

Chill-out and collaboration spaces in our beautiful Budapest Agora and Szeged offices e.g.: Play Zones, Office massage, Sport and music equipment

Assets like phone for private usage and company laptop are provided from the first day of employment with other equipment if requested

bp Hungary won the Most Attractive Employer 2024 Award (SSC / BSC sector) fourth time in a row at PwC's annual employer research. Come and join us!



Some travel may be required with this role, this is negotiable



Relocation may be negotiable for this role



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



Analysis and modelling, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Data Analysis, Decision Making, Econometrics, Economic modelling, Economics, Financial Analysis, Financial Modelling, Group Problem Solving, Macroeconomics, Market Analysis, Organizational knowledge, Presenting, Stakeholder Management, Statistics



