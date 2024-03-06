Advisor - Marine Technical

Entity:Production & Operations
Operations Group
Job Family Group:
Job Description:
At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.
And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!
Role Synopsis:
We are looking for a Technical Marine Advisor to join our Global Marine Technical Team within the bp Solutions, Logistics Services organisation.
The role will report to the Marine Discipline Lead (Technical) and you will work closely with other Marine Advisors, with our global regional operational teams, as well as with our projects, and other units engaged in offshore marine activity.
The successful candidate will be primarily responsible for providing marine engineering and dynamic positioning (DP) subject matter expertise to our global operations, playing a vital role in assessing and supporting our vessel operations in meeting industry standard process and company requirements.
You will also serve on the Regional Incident Management Team supporting emergency responses, thus it is a requirement for the candidate to reside within 1 hour travel proximity of a bp UK main office.
Key Accountabilities:
Essential Education:
Essential Experience and Job Requirements:
Why Join our team?
At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!
Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.
Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role
Travel Requirement
This role is not eligible for relocation
Relocation Assistance:
This position is a hybrid of office/remote working
Remote Type:
Agility core practices, Agility core practices, Analytical Thinking, Authentic Leadership, Business Continuity Management, Commercial acumen, Commercial Acumen, Communication, Contract Creation, Control of work, Cost-conscious decision-making, Creativity and Innovation, Crisis and continuity management policies and practices, Crisis and emergency planning and preparedness, Crisis and emergency response management, Digital fluency, Hazard Identification, Incident investigation and learning, Leading through ambiguity, Managing change, Oil spill preparedness and response, OMS and bp requirements, Personal Safety, Procedures and practices, Regulatory Compliance {+ 3 more}
Skills:
Legal Disclaimer:
We are an equal opportunity employer and value diversity at our company. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, national origin, sex, gender, gender expression, sexual orientation, age, marital status, socioeconomic status, neurodiversity/neurocognitive functioning, veteran status or disability status. Individuals with disabilities may request a reasonable accommodation related to bp’s recruiting process (e.g., accessing the job application, completing required assessments, participating in telephone screenings or interviews, etc.). If you would like to request an accommodation related to the recruitment process, please contact us to request accommodations.
If you are selected for a position and depending upon your role, your employment may be contingent upon adherence to local policy. This may include pre-placement drug screening, medical review of physical fitness for the role, and background checks.