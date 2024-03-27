Advisor - Marine Technical

Job summary

Production & Operations



Operations Group



At bp, we’re reimagining energy for people and our planet. We’re leading the way in reducing carbon emissions and developing more sustainable methods for solving the energy challenge. We’re a team with multi-layered strengths of engineers, scientists, traders and business professionals determined to find answers to problems.

And we know we can’t do it alone. We’re looking for people who share our passion for reinvention, to bring fresh opinions, ambition, and to challenge our thinking in our goal to achieve net zero!

We are looking for a Technical Marine Advisor to join our Global Marine Technical Team within the bp Solutions, Logistics Services organisation.

The role will report to the Marine Discipline Lead (Technical) and you will work closely with other Marine Advisors, with our global regional operational teams, as well as with our projects, and other units engaged in offshore marine activity.

You will also serve on the Regional Incident Management Team supporting emergency responses, thus it is a requirement for the candidate to reside within 1 hour travel proximity of a bp uk main office.

Delivery of safe, reliable, compliant, and efficient marine technical support to our global operations and ensuring our contracted marine services are conducted safely and in accordance with bp requirements.

Support to Regional Operations Teams with marine technical expertise and knowledge for all offshore marine vessel operations.

Day to day support in delivery of regional marine operations through engagement with operations teams; liaison with operations partners, verification, and validation of marine operations in region and input on decision making processes.

Develop, maintain procedures / marine processes as marine Subject Matter Expert for technical content, including provision of current industry and internal standard process, and ensuring compliance with Marine Standards.

Undertaking accident and incident investigations with a focus on establishing root cause and applying preventative strategies for marine.

Ensures personal compliance with bp Safety Leadership Principles and Operating Discipline. Demonstrates strong leadership of bp's Values & Behaviours including continuous improvement, performance management and personal development.

Holds or has held a Marine, Engineering or ETO Certificate of Competency.

Advantageous - Minimum 3 years-experience in MOU operations for both semi-submersible and self-elevating MOU operations incl. anchoring/mooring, move operations/towing, ballasting/preloading and skidding/elevating.

Minimum of 3 years-experience on DP vessels or DP technical experience as DP Consultant / Superintendent or equivalent shore-based DP position.

Experience in dynamically positioned vessel operations with a deep technical knowledge of industry process and guidance covering DP Failure Modes and Effects Analysis (FMEA), DP Trials, Activity Specific Operating Guidelines (ASOGs), DP Capability and industry DP incident analysis.

Strong knowledge and understanding of industry requirements from the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and Classification Societies and guidance from industry bodies such as International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF) and Marine Technology Society (MTS).

Ensuring 3rd party marine operations and contracted marine services are conducted in accordance with Group, business group, Operational, Sub-functional and Regional requirements.

Responsible for driving a culture of continuous improvement for marine performance and continuously seeking out technical improvements to reduce risk, increase efficiency and inspire change in support of the low carbon agenda.

Supports other areas as directed to fulfill requirements of functional support model or SLAs e.g. Emergency Response, Subsurface, Wells, Projects.

Advises on technological and innovative concepts to decrease risk and increase performance through proactive engagement internally (other regions/entities) and externally (IMCA, OCIMF, MSF, workgroups etc.).

Responsible for ensuring all technical vessel verification or conformance activities are completed in line with Group requirements.

Supports IMT and emergency responses.

Strong communication, networking and interpersonal skills and a proven ability to communicate effectively with a wide cross-section of internal and external customers and partners to Senior Executive Level.

Experience in contract and contractor management throughout contract lifecycle.

Extensive experience in conducting/reviewing marine inspections for marine vessels.

People leadership and stakeholder management experience.

Good communicator and able to engage and influence a broad range of partners.

At bp, we support our people to learn and grow in a diverse and challenging environment. We believe that our team is strengthened by diversity. We are committed to crafting an inclusive environment in which everyone is respected and treated fairly. Diversity Statement: At bp, we provide an excellent environment and benefits such as an open and inclusive culture, a great work-life balance, tremendous learning and development opportunities to craft your career path, life and health insurance, medical care package and many others!



Diversity sits at the heart of our company and as an equal opportunity employer, we stay true to our mission by ensuring that our place can be anyone's place. We do not discriminate based on race, religion, colour, national origin, gender and gender identity, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status or disability status. We will ensure that individuals with disabilities are provided reasonable accommodation to participate in the job application and interview process, to perform essential job functions, and to receive other benefits and privileges of employment.



Up to 25% travel should be expected with this role



This role is not eligible for relocation



This position is a hybrid of office/remote working



